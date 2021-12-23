Kumkum Bhagya's Sriti & Shabir Talk About Their First Impressions; Reveals What Made Them Choose Darmiyaan

Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia are popular jodi that is ruling the industry since a very long time. Fans love to watch this Kumkum Bhagya jodi on-screen. They got a big surprise as they collaborated for another project, which is an audio show Darmiyaan.

In an interview with Tellychakkar the actors spoke about their first impressions about each other and their new project Darmiyaan.

About Sriti's first impression on Shabir, she said that she always thought he is very cool and he is the same even now. On the other hand, Shabir too said that same and added that she is a super chiller.

Shabir said, "I think Sriti is very cool. Not just cool, I feel, she is well-informed. She also keeps growing on. And now, she has entered my genre which is adventure and sports. It's great fun to be working with Sriti. Not just working, we chill together and it's super fun because she is a super chiller."

When asked what kind of genres they would like to explore in future, Sriti said that she would like to play something like Ridhaan, which is a character from their audio show Darmiyaan while Shabir said if Sriti likes to play Ridhaan then he would play Sakshi.

When asked what made them choose Darmiyaan, Shabir laughed and said that he chose the project because Sriti was doing it while Sriti said that Darmiyaan chose them.

About the story of the audio show, Sriti said, "It is the first audio show that Balaji Telefilms is doing with Audible. The story is very interesting from the previous work that I have done. I was fortunate to have that belief in me that I would be able to do this. I had never done anything like this before. That's how Darmiyaan happened. I am so glad that it happened as it was such a learning experience. It was a lot of fun to do."