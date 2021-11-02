Kumkum Bhagya Star Pooja Banerjee Announces Her Pregnancy; Reveals How The Cast Of Her Show Reacted

Kumkum Bhagya actress Pooja Banerjee recently announced her pregnancy. The Roadies 8 fame Pooja is in her second trimester and her due date is in March 2022. Interestingly, Pooja and her husband Sandeep Sejwal are very much excited to welcome their first child.

Pooja Banerjee told ETimes TV, "Sandeep and I wanted to conceive in 2020, but we put the plan on hold after I met with an accident in 2019 (on Nach Baliye). However, when the second lockdown was implemented, I realised ki yeh toh chalta hi rahega. We decided not to delay it because we didn't want to become parents at a later stage. But we thought of having a baby next year since I was shooting for the show away from home for almost two months due to restrictions imposed in Maharashtra and travelling."

When asked about the reaction of the Kumkum Bhagya team after learning about her pregnancy, the actress said, "I will go with the flow. Initially, I had some difficulty because of fatigue and morning sickness. So, I approached the makers with an option to release me if it was getting difficult for them, as I was anyway planning to quit the show in a couple of months. They could have replaced me. However, they told me that they wanted me on the show and asked me, ' Aap delivery ke kitne din ke baad resume karoge? (laughs!)' What happens in the future needs to be figured out, but there is still time for it. The unit has been considerate and working around my requirements and comfort. I wish everybody would do that. Working women, who wish to go the family way, should be encouraged to do it."

Interestingly, when Sandeep Sejwal got to know about his wife Pooja Banerjee's pregnancy, he started dancing. She revealed that they want to have a daughter. Notably, Pooja has decided to continue swimming twice a week during her pregnancy. She said, "Each body reacts differently to pregnancy. Aap jo cheez karte aa rahe ho agar aap woh karte rahoge toh aapko koi problem nahi hogi unless your doctors suggest otherwise. I am swimming, working and cooking; these are three things I love doing the most. Fortunately, I don't have any aversions."

Talking about Pooja Banerjee, the actress has acted in TV shows like Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Naagarjuna Ek Yoddha, Chandrakanta, Dil Hi Toh Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and so on. She was the finalist of MTV Roadies 8.