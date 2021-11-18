Kumkum Bhagya To Take Leap: Abhi-Pragya Slip Into Coma; Ranbir & Prachi Part Ways

Abhi-Pragya Slip Into Coma

As per India-Forums report, Gaurav will lock Abhi and Pragya in a cold storage unit in an attempt to take revenge, but Prachi will save them. However, after being admitted to hospital, Abhi and Pragya slip into coma, as Gaurav's goon mess with their oxygen supply.

Ranbir & Prachi Part Ways

On the other hand, Rhea succeeds in her plan as Prachi and Ranbir part ways. Prachi and Sidharth get locked in a room and are knocked out by a gas released by Rhea. Ranbir finds them lying on a bed together and misunderstands that the duo are having an affair. Post this, the show will take a leap!

While Abhi and Pragya are still in coma, Prachi and Ranbir stay separately. Prachi will be living with Sushma in Bangalore.

Krishna Kaul On Kumkum Bhagya Leap

Both Krishna Kaul aka Ranbir and Mugdha Chaphekar spoke about the upcoming leap. Krishna said that although Ranbir and Prachi were united and happy after several years, things will take a 360-degree turn after he sees Prachi with Sidharth. He confirmed that PranBir will go separate ways and due to this, Ranbir will be really depressed.

The Actor Further Added…

The actor was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Ranbir will use all the negative energy to focus on expanding his business empire and will become a big business tycoon. While I am sad that things will go south for Ranbir and Prachi's love story, I am happy that I will get to experience something different through this leap. As we all know Ranbir is a sweetheart, but with this new chapter, we will see a new side and avatar of him. I hope our fans keep showering us with love and appreciation as we try to entertain them through interesting twists and turns in the upcoming episodes."

Mugdha Chaphekar On Kumkum Bhagya Leap

On the other hand, Mugdha said that the leap brings a sad turn of events for Prachi as she not only witnesses her parents - Abhi and Pragya slipping into a coma, but her sister Rhea's plan of separating her from Ranbir is also successful.

The Actress Further Added

"It will be quite an emotional roller coaster for Prachi as she has to shift to another city leaving her family behind and it surely will be an interesting that I am really intrigued by! This new twist in Prachi and Ranbir's bhagya is going will surely keep everyone hooked and I hope our fans and followers enjoy watching this new chapter as well."