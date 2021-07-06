SPOILERS ALERT! Vin Rana To Re-Enter Kumkum Bhagya? Bollywood Actor's Entry To Bring New TWIST In Anupamaa!

Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most loved shows on television. However, the ratings of the show has dropped and makers are leaving no stone unturned to bring the show back to the top five spot. On the other hand, Star Plus' Anupamaa is the most-watched show on television and makers are doing their best to keep the show on top spot on the TRP chart. As per latest reports, the makers of both the shows are all set to bring new twists!

In Kumkum Bhagya, as we are already aware, Pragya and Abhi have parted ways and the former wants to take revenge on Mehra family as she feels that they (especially Abhi) tried to kill her. Abhi is helpless as no one in the family genuinely help him without any motive. Although he has few friends in the chawl, he doesn't have that best friend who knows his entire secret. It is being said that Vin Rana, who played the role of Purab- a close friend of Abhi and Alia's husband, will be re-entering the show. We assume his entry might help to reunite Abhi and Pragya, although not immediately, but eventually.

On the other hand in, Vanraj married Kavya by divorcing Anupamaa. In the recent episode, we saw Kavya felt ignored and lashed out at Vanraj at Samar's surprise birthday party. As per the latest report, a new character will be entering the show soon.

According to TOI report, a Bollywood actor might join the cast and his entry will bring a new twist in the show. A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Discussions are on. The new character will be Anupamaa's childhood friend. No actor has been finalised yet, but in all likelihood, it could be someone from Bollywood or a well known name from the television industry. The makers are looking at that possibility too. He will play her friend and there is no love angle at least initially. The character is likely to make an entry by July end." Apparently, several popular actors from television industry too have been approached for the role.

Also, it is being said that in the upcoming episode, Kavya will soon lose her job and will be a housewife while Anupamaa- a working woman.

The source further revealed, "Kavya will be jobless and Anupamaa will be seen handling and juggling more and more different responsibilities in the coming days."