Kundali Bhagya Actress Mansi Srivastava All Set To Get Married To Boyfriend Kapil Tejwani in January?
It's raining weddings in the showbiz industry! Recently, Shraddha Arya, Sanjay Gagnani and Ankita Lokhande got married. Now, Mansi Srivastava, who became popular with her show Ishqbaaz and was currently seen in Kundali Bhagya is all set to get married to her boyfriend Kapil Tejwani in January. Kapil is dating food and travel photographer and the couple have been dating since 2019.
Earlier,
it
was
said
that
the
couple
will
get
married
in
mid-Jan.
The
date
has
been
revealed
now
and
as
per
TOI
report,
the
duo
will
get
hitched
on
January
22
in
Mumbai.
Apparently,
the
wedding
festivities
will
begin
from
January
21
and
the
actress
has
already
started
prepping
up
for
the
wedding.
Apparently, Mansi and Kapil met during a shoot of a commercial, but they lost touch. Seven years later they connected and have been dating since 2019.
A source close to Mansi had informed BT, "Mansi and Kapil met at the shoot of a commercial years ago but lost touch. They reconnected seven years later and have been dating since 2019."
The source further added, "It wasn't love at first sight for the couple. They had a rather mature approach towards their relationship and took their time to know each other better. Their friendship graduated to love and now they are ready to take the plunge. The couple is in the process of finalising the venue and making other arrangements for their big day."