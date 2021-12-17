    For Quick Alerts
      Kundali Bhagya Actress Mansi Srivastava All Set To Get Married To Boyfriend Kapil Tejwani in January?

      It's raining weddings in the showbiz industry! Recently, Shraddha Arya, Sanjay Gagnani and Ankita Lokhande got married. Now, Mansi Srivastava, who became popular with her show Ishqbaaz and was currently seen in Kundali Bhagya is all set to get married to her boyfriend Kapil Tejwani in January. Kapil is dating food and travel photographer and the couple have been dating since 2019.

      Earlier, it was said that the couple will get married in mid-Jan. The date has been revealed now and as per TOI report, the duo will get hitched on January 22 in Mumbai. Apparently, the wedding festivities will begin from January 21 and the actress has already started prepping up for the wedding.

      Apparently, Mansi and Kapil met during a shoot of a commercial, but they lost touch. Seven years later they connected and have been dating since 2019.

      A source close to Mansi had informed BT, "Mansi and Kapil met at the shoot of a commercial years ago but lost touch. They reconnected seven years later and have been dating since 2019."

      The source further added, "It wasn't love at first sight for the couple. They had a rather mature approach towards their relationship and took their time to know each other better. Their friendship graduated to love and now they are ready to take the plunge. The couple is in the process of finalising the venue and making other arrangements for their big day."

      Story first published: Friday, December 17, 2021, 10:48 [IST]
      X