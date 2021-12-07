Kundali Bhagya's Dheeraj Dhoopar Says He Is Happy With TV & Will Not Do OTT Or Films For The Sake Of It

Dheeraj Dhoopar became a household name with the show Sasural Simar Ka. The actor, who is currently seen in Kundali Bhagya, has turned his attention to the web platform. However, the actor said that he is happy with television and will not do OTT or films for the sake of it.

While talking to HT, the actor said that if the script demands something, he will always be ready for it, regardless of the medium-TV, films or OTT. He added that one gains an advantage on the web with creative freedom, and show the real world, as realistic it is. The actor is looking forward to working with a great team on OTT.

On the other hand, he said that whatever he is now is because of television and he is proud of it. He was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I will not do OTT or films for the sake of it. Right now, I am doing a great job on TV. If I get something great on this on the other two mediums, then great. Otherwise I am very happy with TV, they know me, give me love and respect. TV is something which has made me, and I am proud of it."

Regarding the perception that TV is primarily a medium for female actors because it is mostly watched by women, he said, "I don't think TV is a women's medium nowadays. My character in my current show, he is extremely popular, it is hard for me to believe it is only women oriented. I have always got characters which are a benchmark for other male actors. I am grateful I have got to work with great directors and producers on television. I hope it will go on."