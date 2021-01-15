Kundali Bhagya Fame Anjum Fakih On Dealing With Body-Shaming: I Usually Ignore The Trolls

On Dealing With Body-Shaming On Social Media

When asked about online bullying, body-shaming and trolls on social media, Anjum Fakih shared her thought on how she deals with it. The 31-year-old actress said, "It's not just celebs; even normal people are subjected to trolling. We as celebs are constantly in the public eye, hence we have to face trolling and body shaming on a daily basis. Sometimes the trolling and bullying get to you, but then I always remind myself that I have worked so hard to reach here and I can't let someone else's opinion about the way I look affect me. I usually ignore the trolls and just focus on the lovely messages and compliments my fans shower me with."

Anjum Says ‘I Am Very Comfortable In My Own Skin’

As we all know, many celebs get disturbed with the comments of netizens on their bodies and work. Anjum Fakih feels that each person should be comfortable in his/her own skin. She said, "I am very comfortable in my skin and I think everyone should respect their bodies and not let opinions demotivate us or let our morale down."

The Actress On Weight Issues

The Naagin 5 actress even spoke about the weight issues and said, "I have always worked towards keeping fit. For me being healthy is more important than anything. However, during the lockdown because of lack of exercise, I did gain a few kilos. I have started working out and eating healthy to knock off the extra weight that I have put on in the last few months."

Anjum On Writing ‘Loving The Belly Fat’ In The Post

Anjum Fakih's Instagram post caught everyone's attention. Notably, her caption spread positive thoughts about loving one's body. When asked about writing ‘loving the belly fat' in the post, she said, "I am glad that my post has triggered conversations around body positivity. Like you rightly pointed out, not everyone is comfortable discussing these things. However, I feel we must come out and speak about it and stop stigmatising the issue. It is important to love yourself the way you are and lead a healthy life. I love each and every thing about myself. Belly fat included."

Anjum’s Break-up

In July 2020, Anjum Fakih reportedly parted ways with actor-boyfriend Kettan Singh due to incompatibility. The actress has not yet opened up about her break-up.