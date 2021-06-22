Kundali Bhagya Fame Isha Anand Sharma Secretly Ties The Knot In A Low-Key Wedding Ceremony

Kundali Bhagya actress Isha Anand Sharma has secretly tied the knot with beau Vasdev Singh Jasrotia, who is a pilot with an airline. The actress got hitched on May 2nd in her hometown, Rajasthan in a low-key ceremony that was attended by only 50 people. The couple opted for a small wedding due to the ongoing COVID situation and took all the necessary precautions on their big day. In fact, the actress had earlier had a court marriage with Jasrotia on February 2, 2020.

On being quizzed why she kept it a secret, Isha said, “We wanted to have a grand wedding with our relatives and friends in attendance. However, we had to postpone the plan due to the pandemic. We were waiting for things to return to normalcy to organise the wedding in a way we had envisioned it. But at our families’ insistence, we decided not to delay it any further and had an intimate wedding, complete with rituals, in Rajasthan.”

The actress then spoke about how she met Vasdev two-and-a-half years ago at a common friend’s get-together. She revealed that she had just ended her previous relationship before she met Vasdev and he knew about her. “We got talking at the party and I told him that I had parted ways with my boyfriend. Soon we became friends and fell in love. I was shooting for Kundali Bhagya close to his residence, so we would often meet after my pack up. With time, we realised that we were meant for each other. We dated for a year before we got married,” she added.

Isha also stated that she plans to host a reception for her industry friends very soon. On the professional front, the actress has been a part of many popular shows over the years such as Choti Sarrdaarni, Shastri Sisters and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki.