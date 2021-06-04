Kundali Bhagya Fame Twinkle Vasisht Bashes A Troll For Body-Shaming Her; Says ‘I Pitty Such People’

Twinkle Vasisht, who is playing the role of Kritika in the Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya recently faced social media trolling on Instagram. The actress recently shared a post on Instagram, to which a netizen with the username @janhavi_fan_page body-shamed her and asked her to workout more to lose weight.

The user commented, "Your tummy is so fatty no perfect actor @twinkle_vasisht do more workouts for loss weight if you want to look very pretty and famous actor." (sic) Well, his comment was quite disgusting and didn't go down well with the actress. She furiously replied to the troll and bashed him by stating, "@janhavi_fan_page hahahah thanks for your opinion that wasnt required....fatty or lean....i am pretty and beautiful as god made me...u on the other hand are trolling me hiding behind what? A fanpage? Kindly unfollow n rest in peace." (sic)

Notably, she shared the screenshot of her whole banter with the troll and posted it on his Instagram story. There, Twinkle wrote, "@janhavi_fan_page Mera "fatty tummy" toh abs they wapis aajayenge? But tumhari soch and body shaming ka kya? I pity such people who openly shame for temporary stuff."

For the unversed, Twinkle Vasisht often shares pictures of herself and entertains fans with her daily activities on social media. Fans just love her amazing looks, which she flaunts in her Instagram pictures. However, some haters often criticize her for many things.

Talking about her career, Twinkle started her career with the Gujarati film Tuu To Gayo in 2016. She later appeared in shows like Big Switch 3 - Life without Daddy Ka Paisa, Date My Folks, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and so on. Notably, she has won several beauty pageants such as Miss Ahmedabad 2007, Femina Miss India Wild Card 2009, Miss Vogue 2009 and so on.