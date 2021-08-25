Kundali Bhagya: Manit Joura Has No Issues With Less Screen Time (Exclusive)

Actor Manit Joura is entirely satisfied with his four-year-long journey as the parallel lead Rishabh Luthra in the hit Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya. But he is not seen much in the show now. Why is that so?

Manit informs Filmibeat that he has just returned after a 15-day break. Before that, he was busy with the Dangal TV show, Prem Bandhan, where he played the main lead.

"I have just finished a festival film with a known director. I know what you mean about not being seen, but honestly, I don't nitpick about my character graph, preferring to with the flow," he says.

The actor adds, "A positive approach makes better sense; otherwise, I might slip into despair. And it is not all gloomy, for I do get my time in the sun in the show."

"Also, non-stop appearances run the risk of getting stale. Having said that, one always aspires to do better, keeping the potential in mind. Lastly, not all shows will give you everything. Some offer equity. Others, money," he sums up.

Manit enjoyed his short stint with Dangal TV. He says, "Many people say had it been on a more prominent channel, things might have been even bigger."

Point out that he is yet to get the main lead in a big-ticket show on mainstream TV (he had again essayed the parallel lead in Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan back in 2013), Manit quips, "I am in no position to call the shots yet, so I take what best comes my way."

Exclusive: Kaveri Priyam On Doing Ziddi Dil Maane Na, An Army Backdrop Show

When asked as to why we have not seen him on OTT after The Test Case and Baarish, he said, "Waiting for a meaty character, plus, I am not very comfortable with the bold content doing the OTT rounds. Per se, I don't have any issue if the edgy part is script-driven. Once you read the script, you immediately know that it is there just for titillation or not."

Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki To Bid Goodbye After Six Long Years; Rubina & Jigyasa To Get Busy!

You seem to be working a lot with Balaji Telefilms, given the names mentioned above. He says, "Yes, I always wanted to work with India's premier TV, film and now web production house. They not only utilise your dates one way or the other, but are also the perfect mix of art and commercial requirements."