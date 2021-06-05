Kundali Bhagya's Manit Joura On His Bond With Dheeraj & Shraddha: We Are Like The Characters From FRIENDS

Manit Joura, who plays the role of Rishabh Luthra, Karan Luthra's (Dheeraj Dhoopar) brother in Kundali Bhagya. The actors share great bond not just on-screen, but off-screen as well. Manit revealed that he, Dheeraj and Shraddha Arya (Preeta) share very close bond and they are just like the characters from FRIENDS and added will stay thick like them always.

Manit revealed to TOI that Kundali Bhagya is his first love, which he has said a million times. He added that it is his first family and Prem Bandhan (other show) is his second family. He further added that Kundali Bhagya will always be special to him no matter if he is a part of it or not.

The actor further added that the relations he made on the show are irreplaceable. About his bond with Dheeraj, he said, "For me, Karan Luthra (Dheeraj Dhoopar), I am not acting or playing his brother, he's actually my brother. And same is with him, he is not acting. We work like that and there is no jealousy, hidden agendas behind our bond. We talk in an unfiltered manner and I like to keep my equations like that. In life you meet few people where you are yourself and unfiltered. With the Kundali Bhagya team I can be just myself and I have a very strong association with Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya. I share a very close bond and they are like my family."

About Shraddha Arya, he said that she is a very supportive co-star. The actor also added that they even have a Kundali Bhagya group, where they exchange messages.

Manit concluded by saying, "I don't measure anything on a monetary or materialistic level and the bond we have made because of this show is amazing. Our bond is like what you see in the TV show FRIENDS. We are like the characters from FRIENDS and we will stay thick like them always. We will always stand with each other no matter what happens or who says what. Whether the TRP goes down or up, or people criticise our show, the bond, camaraderie we have is going to be for the rest of our lives."