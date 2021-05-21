Kundali Bhagya: Preeta, Srishti And Sameer Disguise Themselves As Kinnars

Zee TV's top-rated show, Kundali Bhagya, has offered several interesting twists to its viewers ever since its inception. All the drama in Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Preeta's (Shraddha Arya) lives has surely kept the audience at the edge of their seats over the past few months. In fact, since the show brought in a dramatic twist in the tale where Akshay (Naveen Sharma) was declared dead, the Luthras have been a constant target in the eyes of the police who have been trying hard to solve this murder mystery. While initially Preeta was arrested for killing Akshay, the show's storyline took a whole new turn when Karan was put behind bars after he took the blame on himself. Since then, each member of the Luthra family has been trying hard to collect evidence to prove that he is innocent and find the actual person behind Akshay's murder. In fact, this time Preeta, Srishti (Anjum Fakih) and Sameer (Abhishek Kapur) took a whole new avatar to get to the real culprit of this case.

Recently, Preeta was left astonished when she came to know that Megha is pregnant with Akshay's child. What was even more shocking was that she overheard Megha threatening someone to reveal their involvement in Akshay's murder. Determined to find out the entire truth, Preeta, Sameer and Srishti hatched a plan to locate extremely crucial evidence that could solve this murder and that is Akshay's phone. In an attempt to keep their identity hidden while trying to get his phone from Ruchika and Megha, the trio disguised themselves as kinnars at Megha's baby shower. They even aced the nuances of kinnars for the act.

Sharing his experience on playing such a character and getting into a completely different avatar, Abhishek Kapur mentioned, "It's always thrilling to take up different avatars for different sequences on the show. I honestly believe it's what keeps the character amusing and interesting in the audience's eyes. At first, I was very sceptical about playing the character but then my creative team convinced me that it could open up to a good response from my fans. I trusted them and touchwood, the viewers have loved the little sneak peek I gave of the character on my social media page."

He further added, "The current story line has been loved by the viewers and this scene was really crucial to Kundali Bhagya's track. The audience will be at the edge of their seats to know whether we Preeta, Srishti and Sameer can gather the evidence with regards to Akshay's murder. But that's not it, viewers will be amused by our antics and the humour that follows throughout the entire process. Our camaraderie as a trio has always been loved and this time too, we hope that they enjoy this sequence."

While the trio try to find the missing phone in Megha's house, Megha gets suspicious of their presence at the baby shower. Will she catch them and uncover their lie? Will Preeta be able to find the phone that could get Karan out of jail?