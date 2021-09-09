Kundali Bhagya’s Preeta Aka Shraddha Arya Addresses Engagement Rumours, Says 'Age Not A Factor In Showbiz Now'

Kundali Bhagya’s Preeta aka Shraddha Arya recently opened up about her engagement rumours in an interview with ETimes TV. The actress confessed that she is tired of responding to people’s queries about her single status. A month back, Arya had posted a picture on her social media, where she was seen flaunting a beautiful engagement ring. This had led to a lot of speculation that she was engaged. However, the actress has since cleared the air and said that she was simply endorsing a brand.

Shraddha told the portal, “I am single and have been for a long time. The pandemic has not been a great time to be single (laughs). But honestly, the last one year has taught me to be grateful for a lot of things. I had posted a picture of a ring and people assumed I was engaged. But I was just endorsing a brand. Yes, I do want to find a life partner and get married. The search for a companion is not on the back burner, but I haven’t found anyone.”

Kundali Bhagya's Manit Joura On His Bond With Dheeraj & Shraddha: We Are Like The Characters From FRIENDS

The actress also shared how she was busy with south films a few years back, but is now enjoying shooting for her Zee TV drama. She said, “This is a great time to be part of showbiz. Age is no longer a factor and people are playing lead roles at any age now. Now, an actress can choose when she wants to choose a project or take a break and not worry about age coming in the way. Whether it is web, TV or films, content is getting exciting for actors and I am happy about it. I did a few south films, but currently, my show has found a connect with audiences, so there is no other place I would like to be.”

Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya Completes Their 4-Year Journey; Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar Celebrate In Style

On being quizzed about Kundali Bhagya, in which her wedding track lasted for almost 3-4 months, the actress replied by stating that the audience enjoys watching how two people come together and then get separated due to circumstances in a TV show. However, she did agree that the wedding track lasted for a long time but added that it’s what the viewers love to watch. However, she added that viewership is often dependent on a particular track, which sometimes gets repetitive, but one cannot move away from it.