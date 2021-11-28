Sanjay Gagnani & Poonam Preet Dance Their Heart Out At Their Haldi, Mehndi & Sangeet Functions (PICS)

Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani is all set to tie the knot with actress-girlfriend Poonam Preet on Sunday (November 28) in Delhi. The pre-wedding functions have already begun, and yesterday haldi and mehndi functions were held. The pictures of the same are doing the rounds on social media, where the couple is seen all smiles and posing for shutterbugs.

The duo chose to wear colour coordinated outfits for their haldi/mehendi ceremony. They wore yellow outfits for the function. Poonam looked dazzling in yellow lehenga and floral accessories while Sanjay looked dapper in a white Kurta pyjama with yellow overcoat.

Sanjay's Kundali Bhagya co-stars Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi and Abhishek Kapur and other actors Nupur Sanon, Vahbiz Dorabjee and Zaan Khan attended the functions.Sanjay has shared a few videos on his Instagram account in which the couple and the guests are having great fun. The couple was also seen dancing their hearts out with the guests. In a few videos, Zaan, Anjum and others were seen applying haldi to the lovely couple.The Sangeet Ceremony is also held at the night. At sangeet, Sanjay looked handsome in a black suit and pant while his ladylove looked gorgeous in a blue dress and a tiara.

Anjum shared a video on her Instagram story in which the groom danced with her to the song 'Pardesi girl'. She also shared a picture in which she was seen posing with the bride and groom along with Supriya Shukla and Ruhi Chaturvedi.

Sanjay and Poonam have been in a live-in relationship for the last 10 years. The duo has been engaged for three years and has been waiting to get married.

In an interview with TOI Sanjay, who is over the moon said that now that India has touched the 100 crore vaccination mark and things seems to be under control, they can have a celebration where he can call senior citizens and his family. He concluded by saying that he felt it was the perfect time to propose to her for marriage and went ahead with it.