Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya To Get Hitched On November 16; Sanjay To Marry Poonam By End Of This Month!

Zee TV's popular show Kundali Bhagya and their actors have been in the news for one or the other reason. Recently, there were rumours that Sanjay Gagnani, who plays the negative role Prithvi in the show, will be exiting it. Now there are reports that the actor is all set to get married. Also, it is being said that the lead actress of the show Shraddha Arya, who plays the role of Preeta, is also all set to tie the knot this month.

As per Tellychakkar report, Shraddha is dating a navy-based man and the actress is most likely getting hitched on 16 November (2021) in Delhi. Apparently, the wedding will be close-knit and it is not known if the actress has invited the show's cast for the D-day.

It has to be recalled that Shraddha was engaged to an NRI named Jayant in 2015, but the duo called off their engagement due to compatibility issues. Later, she revealed her relationship with Alam Singh Makkar while doing dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. But the duo ended their relationship, two months after the show went off-air.

On the other hand, Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet, who have been in a relationship for quite some time now, too might get married by this month end.

According to the entertainment portal's report, Sanjay and Poonam, who got engaged on February 18, 2018, might get married on 26 November, 2021.

Apparently, Sanjay's Kundali Bhagya co-stars and their industry friends will be attending the wedding, which will take place in Delhi. Other details are yet to be known.

Both actors, Sanjay and Shraddha are yet to confirm about their weddings.