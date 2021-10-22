Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Preeta To Expose Prithvi; Sanjay Gagnani To Exit The Show?

Kundali Bhagya starring Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles, is one of the most popular shows on television. The makers of the show have been keeping the audiences glued to the show by introducing unexpected twists and turns. A few weeks ago, Mansi Srivastava had entered the show as Sonakshi and has been facing hard time to gain trust from Luthra's after major revelations. Currently, the track revolves around Rishabh's arrest in a hit and run case.

As the viewers are aware, Prithvi is hell bent on ruining Luthra's reputation while Preeti is leaving no stone unturned to save her family. As per the latest promo, Preeta is successful in exposing Prithvi.



In the latest promo, Prithvi will be seen trying to kill Sandeep. However, Preeta and other ladies of Luthra house catch him red handed. While the ladies try to trap him, he tries to kill Preeta, but the ladies save her and beat him black and blue.

As the promo is shown, the background voice says, "Iss Diwali, pap ke rakshas ka hoga vinash aur Preeta banegi Prithvi ka Kaal." It is then Preeta is seen almost killing him. Will they kill Prithvi or hand him over to the police? Well, to get answer for the same, we will have to wait for some more time!

Meanwhile, it is being said that Sanjay Gagnani is all set to bid goodbye to the show. As per Tellychakkar report, Sanjay will be taking a break from this show. The reason for the same is unknown but it is speculated that the actor has bagged big role in an upcoming Bollywood movie.

Although Sanjay plays negative role in the show, he has been loved by fans. It is being said that the makers are planning to give an end to his character, but he might re-enter, as Sanjay has been a pillar of this show.