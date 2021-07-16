Kundali Bhagya To Take A LEAP: Swati Kapoor Aka Mahira To Exit; Mansi Srivastava Confirms Her Entry

Swati Kapoor Confirms Her Exit

Confirming her exit, Swati told TOI that her last day on sets was July 14 and she ensured that she said goodbye to everyone beforehand, because the whole cast was not present. She added that right now she has good things and memories, but don't know how she would feel afterwards.

Why Mahira’s Track Is Ending?

When asked why is her track ending and how does she feel about it, she said "The show is completing 1000 episodes and is now taking a 3 months leap. My character exits by this time. I didn't want to leave the show, but as I mentioned I have no bitter feelings or I don't feel that it happened really fast. I have done everything I can to make this character better by the day."

Swati Will Miss Dheeraj Dhoopar & Ruhi Chaturvedi

She further said that she will miss Dheeraj Dhoopar a lot as he encouraged and appreciated her since day one. When she told him that she will be exiting the show, told her what she can do next and how to go about things. She added that she will also miss Ruhi Chaturvedi as most of her scenes in the show have been with her. She further added that they had a lot of fun together.

Mansi Srivastava Confirms Her Entry

On the other hand, it is being said that Mansi Srivastava will be entering the show as Dheeraj Aka Karan Luthra's college friend. Mansi confirmed her entry and was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "I am very excited and this is my first time with Balaji. There is some pressure. It's a really big show. I wanted to work with Balaji, When they briefed me about the role, it was quite an important one. I thought it is the right opportunity, I think when you get a good chance you should take it."

When asked if screen space matters to her, the actress said that it does matter a little with the kind of roles she has done so far, but then she choose that kind of role which are important and create an impact and bring some change in Kundali Bhagya, and that's why she chose this role.