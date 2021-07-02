Kundali Bhagya: Twinkle Vashist Aka Kritika & Ruchita Sharma Aka Megha Talk About Upcoming TWISTS

Kundali Bhagya has been one of the top 5 shows on the TRP chart. Of late, the show's ratings have dropped and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audiences hooked. The upcoming track about Sherlyn's baby is quite interesting, as Preeta decides to expose her in front of her husband Rishab and family. Meanwhile, Rishab surprises everyone with his return and Sherlyn is tensed as Preeta would have warned her that this time she has proof to prove that the unborn child is Prithvi's and not Rishab's.

Recently, Twinkle Vashist, who plays the role of Kritika and Ruchita Sharma, who is seen as Megha, spoke about the upcoming twists in the show.

While Preeta is all set to expose Sherlyn and Pritvi, Megha is seen blackmailing the duo. Ruchita revealed to Tellychakkar that in the further episodes, the audiences will get to see the gaming and plotting of Sherlyn and Prithvi and soon, the culprit would be caught.

Also, the family is gearing up for Prithvi and Kritika's wedding, and here too, there will be major twists! Kritika, who was once cheated by Akshay and her wedding was called off, this time as well, it might repeat as Pritvi's truth might be out soon!

When asked Twinkle what the viewers can expect if Pritvi's truth will be out in the show, she told the portal, "I think Kritika will either slip into depression or she will turn negative. Though I don't want her to turn negative but the way she has been betrayed not once but twice, things can be the other way round." However, the actress is not sure if the whole matter will be exposed or not.