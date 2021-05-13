Kushal Tandon Exposes A Troll Who Abused Him For Calling Azaan ‘Beautiful’

Popular TV actor Kushal Tandon recently gave a befitting reply to a troll, who abused him for praising morning Muslim prayer aka 'azaan'. Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr 2021, Kushal shared a few pictures from his balcony on his Instagram stories. The actor mentioned the beauty of nature, birds chirping, the silver lining on the clouds and hearing the 'azaan'. Notably, he called the morning prayer 'beautiful'.

Kushal Tandon's opinion over 'azaan' didn't go down well with a netizen as he sent a direct message on the actor's Instagram and wrote, "Azan kabse beautiful ho gaye c*****e secular." (sic) Well, after this message, Kushal decided to take action against the user and shared a screenshot of his message on his Instagram story.

The actor wrote, "@astronomival1234 beta wru I am coming for you through cybercrime love you." (sic) After Kushal's action, the user deactivated his Instagram account. Interestingly, Kushal Tandon again took a screenshot of his deactivated profile and wrote, "Aree u ran away boy azaan kaisi Lagiii (How did you find the azaan?)." (sic)

Well, Kushal is not the first one to fall prey to such online abuse. Earlier, celebs like Vahbiz Dorabjee, Ankita Lokhande, Rashami Desai, Kavita Kaushik and many others have been the victims of social media trolling.

Talking about Kushal Tandon's career, the actor started his journey on TV with the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. He later featured in reality shows like Nach Baliye 5 with Elena Boeva, Bigg Boss 7 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. He was last seen in the TV show Beyhadh. On the web, he played key roles in web series like Hum - I'm Because of Us and Bebaakee.

During his Bigg Boss 7 journey, he fell in love with Gauahar Khan and later they started dating each other for some time. After their breakup, Gauahar Khan tied the knot with Zaid Darbar in December 2020.