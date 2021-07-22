Kushal Tandon's Restaurant Damaged Due To Heavy Rains; Actor Says He Suffered Huge Loss

Beyhadh actor Kushal Tandon turned entrepreneur as he opened a restaurant Arbour 28- All Day Kitchen & Bar, last year. However, the actor suffered huge loss due to Mumbai rains recently. He had apparently shared a few videos on his Instagram story and showed how his restaurant was damaged. He was thankful to God that no one was injured.

He captioned one of the video as, "Thanku mumbai rains for doin this to @arbour28mumbai as if COVID was not enough, like Nike, jus do it, you did it too. On brighter side of the story, thankfully no watchman or guard got injured."

When ETimes TV asked him how did so much damage happen to your restaurant as the rain yesterday wasn't so heavy, he said, "Well yes, it wasn't so heavy. In fact, we had stronger rain last year and even this year before yesterday - but I think the extra breeze that was blowing yesterday played havoc."When asked about the loss, he said, "Difficult to say but somewhere in the vicinity of Rs 20-25 lakh approximately." He added that unfortunately, the restaurant did not have insurance coverage for this kind of damage.

Kushal said that although it is a flourishing restaurant, due to COVID, business hasn't been too great. He added that twice the restaurant was shut down due to the lockdown and now also it was closed as the time limit of opening is 4 pm and business is more so after 16:00 hours.

About when he is going to set about putting it back to its original state, he said that the restaurant is made with lots of love and he had called people from France to get a special cloth material to do it. Since it's a 6,000 sq feet place, it won't be easy, but he is not going to wait and get it rectified soonest. He said that if people from France can't come, he will set it up with some other equivalent.