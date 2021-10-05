Kushal Tandon's Tweet On Shehnaaz Gill During His Chat Session Will Leave Every SidNaaz Fans Teary-Eyed

Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise on September 2 was a great void for the entire television and film fraternity and had left his dear ones along with his fans in a state of shock and grief. However, the pain was inevitably grave for Sidharth's close friend and rumoured ladylove Shehnaaz Gill. Many members of the film fraternity and her fans gave their solidarity with the actress during this difficult time. Now TV actor Kushal Tandon's statement on Shehnaaz during a chat session has left SidNaaz fans emotional.

Kushal Tandon was asked by a fan if he wishes to work with Shehnaaz Gill in the future. The actor was also asked to say some words for her. On this, the Bigg Boss 7 contestant said, "Dost Ki Jaan Thi, Hain Our Reheghi" (She was my friend's heart and will always remain so). Kushal further added a Nazar emoji along with his reply to the fan. Take a look at the tweet.

Dost ki jaan thi, hain our reheghi 🧿 https://t.co/FY0qEvaHda — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) October 4, 2021

This left all the Sidnaaz fans sentimental and they could not stop thanking Kushal Tandon for his beautiful words on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's relationship. One fan wrote, "Ahhhh goosebumps Mann. my Babyyyy, they don't deserve this... No. they don't. Shadi krni thi yrrr dono ne, khushi khushi rhna tha.. ye sab nhi hona tha... Bahut unfair hai ye.. bahutttttt... I can't, it's hurting... Sooo Muchhhhh." While another fan wrote, "I'M LITERALLY CRYING!! IT'S BEEN MY DREAM TO SEE YOU BOTH TOGETHER FOR IDK HOW LONG BUT WTH I WASN'T READY FOR THIS!! OML!! KUSH ILYSM

Shehnaaz Gill will reportedly be shooting for some post-production portions of her upcoming Punjabi film Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh on October 7. The producer of her film called her a 'thorough professional' as she is all set to return to work during this tough phase. The 'Veham' singer's fans have been showering her with loads of love and wish for her upcoming project.