Kushal Tandon Teases Ex-GF Gauahar Khan As She Remembers Her Bigg Boss 7 Win

Gauahar Khan and Kaushal Tandon met each other in the Bigg Boss 7 house. They came close to each other and started dating after the show. Let us tell you, Gauahar had won Bigg Boss 7 by beating Tanishaa Mukerji in the grand finale of the Salman Khan show. Today, Gauahar remembered her Bigg Boss 7 win as the iconic moment that happened 8 years ago.

She took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures of the Bigg Boss 7 finale night. She captioned the post as, "To my CRAZYLOT , This was our victory ! ❤️ 8 years to this phenomenon! Grateful to @colorstv , @beingsalmankhan , #biggboss7 will always be my highlight moments of my life ! #Alhamdulillah . Im grateful to my Allah for blessing me with winning hearts , hence winning #bb7 . Grateful to me CRAZYLOT forever . N have so much love for allllll my co contestants on my season . It was the best cast EVER !"

Well, the post is going viral on social media, and fans can't stop praising the actress for her iconic win. Many celebs also commented on her post, however, her ex-beau Kushal Tandon pulled her leg in the comment section. He wrote, "Aree aree areeee you deserved it khallaaaaa 🙃regards ur co contestant😀😎." Well, his comment indeed left fans in splits. After all, their Bigg Boss 7 journey had made headlines.

Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan Heaps Praise On Rajiv Adatia; Says 'He Is Very Entertaining And He Has A Voice'

Apart from Kushal Tandon, Nikitin Dheer also commented on Gauahar Khan's post. He wrote, "You are on the most graceful women and one of the most fierce contestants in BB. You deserved the victory my friend."

Gauahar Khan Bashes Umar Riaz's Female Fan For Cyberbullying; Says 'I Can Report Them To The Police'

Talking about Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon, the duo has moved on in their respective lives. Gauahar got married to Zaid Darbar in December 2020. On the other hand, Kushal was reportedly in a relationship with Ridhima Pandit, but they broke up after 9 months.