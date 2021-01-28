Kushal Zaveri Reveals How He & Sushant Shot Scenes In Places Without Permission With A Hidden Camera

The first thing that comes to our mind when we remember Sushant Singh Rajput is his iconic show Pavitra Rishta. The late actor played the role of a mechanic, Manav and his chemistry with actress Ankita Lokhande was loved by fans. Kushal Zaveri directed the show and he was one of the closest friends of Sushant. The duo also lived together for a year in 2018. In an interview with Bollywoodlife, Kushal revealed how he and the late actor shot scenes in places without permission with a hidden camera.

Recalling the shooting days, Kushal told the entertainment portal, "There are so many memories, hundreds of them, hundreds of stories. Sushant and I would do candid shoots in many places where no permission was granted. I did have a hidden camera. There were scenes where Manav is looking out for Archana (Ankita Lokhande) who has gone missing. We did shoot in a road with real people."

The director further added, "He would go randomly with Archana's picture and ask people about her. Now, Sushant had become very famous as Manav and people would identify him. He was so smart that he would show the picture and move to the second person in two seconds flat. So, before people realised what was happening, or that he was Manav, you got the reactions you wanted. So, he was an actor with a very rare presence of mind. I have so many stories that I can write a book."

After Sushant's demise, many people noticed his multi-faceted personality. Although a few people knew Sushant's interest in astrophysics and philosophy, it became public only after his demise. About the same, Kushal said that it's sad and ironic that only after his death, people came to know how special he was and went crazy. He added that they don't have control on these things. He further added that he is happy that he got to spend some time with Sushant closely.

About the closure of Sushant's demise, he said it is very difficult as they were not in touch for a year. He further said, "You do not get closure. You have to know that it is not in our control. We will never get closure on why did he take such a step or if he did not do it, what exactly happened to him. It will stay with a question mark. He was always fine. We chatted on June 9 and made plans to meet up. He said that we would work on projects." Kushal concluded by saying that he had no idea what Sushant was going through as there was not even a slightest hint that he was troubled.

