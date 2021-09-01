‘Kya Thi Dosti’ Song Fame Kanika Mann & Karan Singh Chhabra Share Their Thoughts On Friend Zone (Exclusive)

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega fame Kanika Mann was recently featured alongside TV actor Karan Singh Chhabra in a music video, 'Kya Thi Dosti'. The song focuses on the people, who have been friend-zoned in their lives. 'Kya Thi Dosti' has been sung by Utkarsh Saxena and composed by Ritik Chouhan. The lyrics of it have been penned by Rehbir.

The song was released on August 27, 2021, and it has so far crossed 1.6 million views on YouTube. Since the song 'Kya Thi Dosti' talks about being friend-zoned, Filmibeat asked Kanika Mann and Karan Singh Chhabra if they have experienced something like this after falling for someone in real life.

To this question, Kanika Mann said, "No, I have always been very focused on my career and was never inclined towards these things in real life. However, in this song, you will see me friend-zoning the guy. Which is basically not even friend-zoning since she just wants to remain friends with the guy while the guy has more expectations."

On the other hand, Karan Singh Chhabra revealed that he has been friend-zoned in the past. The actor said, "Yes, you know in college, there was a girl who I used to like but she used to treat me as a friend and I used to do all her tasks with an expectation that someday she might fall for me. I was wrong. And that's what we have tried to show in our song. It's better to move on rather than doing one-sided love or being friend-zoned."

Talking about Kanika Mann, she is currently busy shooting for her upcoming web series with Arjun Bijlani in Pune. On the other hand, Karan Singh Chhabra is busy shooting for an untitled South film. He is also working on the next music video.