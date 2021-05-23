Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye’s Zaan Khan Plans A Special Party For Co-Star Gracy Goswami On Her 18th Birthday

Gracy Goswami, who plays the role of Amrit on Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, celebrated her 18th birthday on May 22. To make the day even more special, her co-star Zaan Khan planned a sweet surprise for her on the sets of the show. The actor, who portrays the role of Randheer, organised a party with the whole cast and crew and even arranged for a delicious cake. He also invited Gracy’s parents and sister to the sets as well, making it an extremely memorable day for the actress.

Gracy opened up about her special day and shared that she came on the sets like any other day for the shoot. She shared, “Like any normal day, I reached the sets and looked forward to a day of shoot. But to my surprise, Zaan along with the cast and crew, surprised me by throwing an elaborate celebration accompanied by cake cutting. Adding to this, I was humbled to see my parents and sister as well on the sets who made the effort to travel all the way and make my 18th birthday even more special."

ALSO READ: Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye: Zaan Khan Shares The Experience Of Playing Dulha And Doing Partition Scene Together

The actress went on to add, "Due to shoot, I am away from my family and the union was indeed a special one. I was one lucky girl who got to spend her birthday with her reel and real family. I will never forget this day and what a wonderful way to turn 18. We had a great time dancing and celebrating my birthday and I am grateful to be surrounded by such wonderful people.”

ALSO READ: Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye To Take A Leap; Kunal Jaisingh & Delnaaz Irani To Enter The Show

Meanwhile, Zaan and Gracy’s show Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye’s makers have planned many new ideas for the viewers. In the upcoming days, the audience will witness tension brewing between Randheer, Amrit and Veer played by Kunal Jaisingh as the latter does everything to ensure Amrit and Randheer’s relationship never sees the light of the day. It must be noted fans have been loving the chemistry between Zaan and Gracy’s characters on the show.