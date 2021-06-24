Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye SPOILER: Kunal Jaisingh To Exit; Gurdeep Kohli's Entry To Bring MAJOR Twist

Sony TV show Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye that stars Gracy Goswami and Zaan Khan in the lead roles, has been in the news since a long time. As the viewers are aware, Kunal Jaisingh's (Veer) entry in the show post leap, had brought major twists in Amrit and Randheer's lives. He also blackmailed Amrit and married her. In the latest episode, audiences witness high-voltage drama wherein Randheer and Veer get to know that they are long-lost brothers. The duo has emotional reunion.

However, the brothers' happiness will not last long as in the upcoming track, audiences will witness a shocking twist with Veer's death. This will mark Kunal's exit, which was unexpected given the track was doing good!

Kunal has reacted to the same and revealed that he knew that his character would end soon and he had prepared for it. He also added that he enjoyed playing Veer.

The actor was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "Well, I was prepared for it as I knew that my character would end soon from Kyun Uthe Dil Chhod Aaye. In fact, one of the reasons I gave a nod to this role was that it 's a short-term commitment. However, I enjoyed myself playing Veer's complex character and had a great time shooting with the team of KUDCA. It was fun. I knew Zaan from before, so it's inevitable that we would have a good time but apart from him, I also gelled along with others really well. Zaan, Hitesh, and I bonded very well. We grew thick while shooting for the outdoor schedule."

Taarak Mehta's Ghanshyam Talks About His Cancer Treatment; Recalls Memories Of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Meanwhile to spice up the show further, the makers have now roped in Gurdeep Kohli. The actress will enter the show as Kaveri Pratab Singh, who will play an antagonist in Amrit and Randheer's life. The storyline will now focus on Kaveri's greed and how she wants to get hold of Rani Nalini's throne.

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2: Tina Philip Replaces Bhumika Gurung; Tina Is Glad To Be A Part Of Rajan Shahi's Show

Regarding her entry, Gurdeep told TOI, "I am very excited to play the role of Kaveri. This is going to be unique as well as challenging because of the grey shade my character will bring out. She is not only negative in nature but greedy as well, and it will be very interesting for the viewers to see the storm she brings about in the lives of Amrit, Randheer and Nalini. As much as I am enjoying shooting, I hope the viewers to accept my portrayal of Kaveri as well."