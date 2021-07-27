Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye To Go Off-Air Soon; Makers Are In Process Of Finalising End Of Zaan-Gracy's Story

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye has been in the news since its inception especially regarding its unique storyline. Of late, there were rumours that the show will be going off-air soon. In fact, it was said that the show might be replaced with Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. However, nothing as such happened.

However, now it is being said that the show that stars Gracy Goswami and Zaan Khan in the lead roles, will be going off-air on August 20.

A source was quoted by TOI as saying, "The show has survived many rumours of going off air. Our attempt to make a period love story has been appreciated by viewers. However, all good things have to come to an end and so is the journey of KUDCA. We are in the process of finalising the end of the story."

Recently, Kunal Jaisingh, who played the role of Veer exited the show, post which Gurdeep Kohli entered the show. She is seen in the negative role (Kaveri Bua), playing the villain in Amrit and Randheer's lives.

Currently, in the show Amrit and Randheer got married in the show passing all difficulties that came their way. But, they are still facing obstacles, the biggest hurdle in the path of their union, which is convincing Ranisa's (Geetanjali Tikekar) approval for the same. Kaveri Bua is trying her best to instigate Rainsa, who is against their alliance. It has to be seen will they ever get Rainsa's approval for their relationship.