Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye To Take A Leap; Kunal Jaisingh & Delnaaz Irani To Enter The Show

Zaan Khan and Gracy Goswami's Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye is all set for a time leap. The show will now focus on the lives of the principal cast post partition and the upcoming track will shift to Delhi.

According to TOI report, Ishqbaaz and Pavitra Bhagya actor Kunal Jaisingh, and Delnaaz Irani, who was recently seen in Choti Sarrdaarni, are all set to enter the show post leap. The duo will play pivotal roles in the show.

Kunal will play new hero opposite Gracy. About the same, a source revealed, "Amrit (Gracy) and Randhir (Zaan), who were all set to tie the knot, have been torn apart following a bitter feud. According to the current track, Farooq (Gaurav Sharma) kidnaps Amrit and her two sisters, played by Anchal Sahu and Pranali Rathod. We felt the time was right to introduce a new hero, which would result in a love triangle between him, Gracy and Zaan. We approached Kunal for the part, as he seemed to fit the bill perfectly. While the actor is yet to sign on the dotted line, he is on board with us. He has also done a mock shoot with us and is expected to commence the shoot soon."

Talking about the new character, the source adds, "He is a self-destructive and brooding guy. He has led a difficult life so far and the challenges that he has faced at every step have made him what he has become today."

On the other hand, Delnaaz will be seen playing Kunal's aunt in the show. Apparently, she will be seen in never seen before avatar. The actress is expected to shoot for the show soon.

