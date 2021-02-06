Lataa Saberwal Bids Adieu To Daily Soaps, Informs Fans On Instagram

Lataa Saberwal, who shot to fame with her role of Rajshree Vishambharnath Maheshwari (Akshara's mother) in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has recently decided to quit daily soaps. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share the announcement of her new beginning.

Lataa Saberwal captioned the post as, "Embarking on a #newjourney . A new #beginning." The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress' short note reads, "Announcing it formally, that I have quit daily soaps though I'm open for, web, movies or a great cameo. THANK YOU DAILY SOAPS FOR BEING AN INTEGRAL PART OF MY LIFE."

For the unversed, Lataa has worked in the TV industry for 22 years. She made her acting debut on TV with the show Geeta Rahasya in 1999. After that, she has been a part of popular TV shows like Jannat, Kehta Hai Dil, Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Devi, Who Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Main Teri Parchhain Hoon and so on. Interestingly, she had also participated in the couple dance reality show Nach Baliye season 6 with husband Sanjeev Seth, who also played her husband in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Apart from television shows, Lataa Saberwal has also featured in films like Ishq Vishk (2003), Vivah (2006), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) and Telugu film, Konchem Koththaga (2008). She has also started lifestyle vlogging with her husband. Well, after reading Lataa's caption, fans are eagerly waiting for the big announcement from her side.

