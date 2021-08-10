Late Actor Anupam Shyam's Brother Says Aamir Khan Promised A Dialysis Centre But Stopped Picking Calls Later

Veteran actor Anupam Shyam who was known for his antagonistic role in the show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 passed away on August 8 due to multiple organ failure in Mumbai's Life Line Hospital. His demise was a huge loss for the entire film fraternity. Now the late actor's brother Anurag Shyam has revealed that actor Aamir Khan had promised a dialysis centre for Anupam's vulnerable health in Pratapgarh but had stopped picking up their calls later.

Apart from this Anupam Shyam's brother also said that the late actor was worried that his show would be pulled off. Anurag further said that the Pratigya actor could not visit their mother who was unwell in Pratapgarh as the town did not have a dialysis centre which would have been a risk to his health. The late actor's brother revealed to Aaj Tak stating, "Our family has been facing a lot. My mother died last month. Anupam was shocked that he could not go to Pratapgarh (where their mom stayed). Without a dialysis centre in the town, going there would have been a major health risk for Anupam. We urged for a dialysis centre in Pratapgarh and Anupam even went to Aamir Khan for the same. Aamir Khan gave us the assurance but stopped picking our calls after a few months." Anupam Shyam was seen alongside Aamir Khan in the blockbuster film Lagaan.

Talking about the actor's health in his last days, Anurag Shyam said that Anupam's health had improved slightly and he was put off the ventilator. However, his blood pressure dropped that led to his condition deteriorating. He was 63 years of age. The actor was battling kidney disease for the past one-and-a-half years. Earlier his younger brother Anurag revealed to Spotboye, "He is breathing but doctors have lost hope. Today is his sixth day of being admitted to the Goregaon hospital." He now is survived by his wife Savitri Shyam Ojha.

Anupam Shyam became a household name after playing the role of Sajjan Singh in the TV show, Pratigya and Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, starring Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behll. The producer of the show Rajan Shahi released a statement that said, "I am deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Anupam Shyamji. May his family get all the strength to sail through these difficult times. I remember when we started with Pratigya season 2, he was extremely happy to work again and play his favourite character Sajjan Singh. He was always so lively and full of enthusiasm and will be remembered for his remarkable performances. May his soul rest in peace."



