Late Satish Kaul's Nephew: Nobody Came Forward To Help Earlier; Only Jackie Shroff & Preeti Sapru Supported Us

Veteran actor Satish Kaul, who played the role of Lord Indra in mythological show Mahabharat, passed away on April 10, 2021 due to COVID-19 related complications. Satish Kaul's nephew Lakhbir Singh (Kaul's sister Satya's son) revealed to ETimes TV that people have been calling them to express their condolences, but nobody came forward to help them earlier. He also revealed how only two people from the industry- Jackie Shroff and Preeti Sabru consistently supported and stayed in touch with the late actor.

Lakhbir said, "Satish ji was not keeping well since the last few days and was not eating properly. He was admitted to the hospital and when he underwent a COVID-19 test, his reports came positive. He stayed in the hospital for three days and today around 2.05 pm, he passed away. He stayed with us for the most of the time and my mother, Satishji's sister Satya took care of him. Since our house was small, we had rented a flat and he was staying there. He would stay close to our house only and my mother was taking care of him."

He revealed that Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff would often call them to check on his health. He also said that his secretary also used to call them to check on Satish. Apart from Jackie, he said that it was Preeti Sapru who offered them help and she had also helped them the last time.

Lakbir said, "People have been calling to express their condolences, but nobody came forward to help earlier maybe because of coronavirus. Preeti Sapru ji called and offered help, she had helped us the last time also. She said to stay in touch if we need any help for his last rites or anything else. Jackie dada (Jackie Shroff) would always call Satishji and ask about his health. His secretary would also call up and check on him. He has always helped him and supported us."

