Latest TRP Ratings: Anupamaa Continues To Rule The Chart; Super Dancer Chapter 4 Replaces Indian Idol 12
The latest TRP ratings for Week 15 (April 10-April 16 2021) are out. While Anupamaa and continue to rule the TRP chart, Super Dancer Chapter 4 has replaced Indian Idol 12 at the fourth spot. Among channels, Star Plus, SAB TV and Sony TV are at the top three spots. Take a lot at top five shows and top 10 channels.
Anupamaa & Imlie
Both Star Plus shows- Anupamaa and Imlie have retained top two spots and have grabbed 3.0 and 2.5 TRP ratings (7789 and 6492)*, respectively.
GHKPM, Super Dancer 4 & YRKKH
While Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is back at the third spot, Super Dancer Chapter 4 has managed to grab the fourth space followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai at the fifth place. The shows have managed to grab 2.5, 2.3 and 2.1 TRP ratings (6453, 5808 and 5574)*, respectively.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
Both Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off show Kundali Bhagya are still struggling to return to Top 5 spots. The shows have however, managed to grab 1.6 and 2.1 TRP ratings, respectively.
Other Popular Shows
Star Plus' Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 2.0, 2.0 and 0.9 TRP ratings, respectively.
Colors shows Shakti, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni and Dance Deewane 3 have managed to get 1.2, 1.2 1.3 and 1.5 ratings, respectively.
While SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has fetched ratings and Sony TV's Indian Idol 12 has got ratings, &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has managed to get 1.8, 2.3 and 0.4 TRP ratings.
Top 10 Channels
Star Plus, SAB TV, Sony TV, Colors TV and Star Utsav have grabbed the first five spots while Zee TV, Sony Pal, Dangal, Star Bharat and Colors Rishtey have occupied sixth-tenth spots.
*PS: (Impressions in 000s)