Latest TRP Ratings: Anupamaa Continues To Rule The Chart; Super Dancer Chapter 4 Replaces Indian Idol 12

Anupamaa & Imlie

Both Star Plus shows- Anupamaa and Imlie have retained top two spots and have grabbed 3.0 and 2.5 TRP ratings (7789 and 6492)*, respectively.

Also Read: Anupamaa Spoiler: Apurva Agnihotri's Character To Bring New Twists In Anupamaa's Life

GHKPM, Super Dancer 4 & YRKKH

While Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is back at the third spot, Super Dancer Chapter 4 has managed to grab the fourth space followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai at the fifth place. The shows have managed to grab 2.5, 2.3 and 2.1 TRP ratings (6453, 5808 and 5574)*, respectively.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

Both Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off show Kundali Bhagya are still struggling to return to Top 5 spots. The shows have however, managed to grab 1.6 and 2.1 TRP ratings, respectively.

Other Popular Shows

Star Plus' Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 2.0, 2.0 and 0.9 TRP ratings, respectively.

Colors shows Shakti, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni and Dance Deewane 3 have managed to get 1.2, 1.2 1.3 and 1.5 ratings, respectively.

Also Read: Choti Sarrdaarni Spoiler: Meher Enters During Sarab & Sandhya's Wedding; Ankit Gera's Entry To Bring NEW Twist

While SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has fetched ratings and Sony TV's Indian Idol 12 has got ratings, &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has managed to get 1.8, 2.3 and 0.4 TRP ratings.

Top 10 Channels

Star Plus, SAB TV, Sony TV, Colors TV and Star Utsav have grabbed the first five spots while Zee TV, Sony Pal, Dangal, Star Bharat and Colors Rishtey have occupied sixth-tenth spots.

*PS: (Impressions in 000s)