Latest TRP Ratings: Anupamaa & Imlie Retain Top 2 Spots; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Re-Enters The Chart

Anupamaa, Imlie & GHKKPM

Star Plus' shows Anupamaa, Imlie and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have managed to retain their top three spots on the TRP chart. The shows have grabbed 3.8, 3.1 and 3.0 ratings, respectively.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Kumkum Bhagya has not yet managed to return to top 5 slot of TRP chart, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has grabbed the fourth spot. The shows have managed to get 2.1 and 2.9 TRP ratings, respectively.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which underwent major change recently, has managed to re-enter the TRP chart (at fifth spot) and has fetched 2.7 ratings.

Bigg Boss 14

The ratings of controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 has witnessed a jump. While the weekdays has garnered 1.8 ratings the weekend episodes of the show have grabbed 2.4 ratings.

Other Popular Shows

Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 have grabbed 2.3 and 2.4 TRP ratings respectively.

Colors shows Shakti, Naagin 5, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 have managed to get 1.6, 1.5, 1.7, 2.0 and 1.1 ratings respectively.

While Sony TV's Indian Idol 12 has grabbed 2.7 ratings SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has managed to get 2.0 TRP ratings.

Top 10 Channels

Star Plus, Colors TV, SAB TV, Star Utsav and Zee TV have grabbed the first five spots, while Sony TV, Sony Pal, Dangal, Colors Rishtey and Zee Anmol have occupied sixth-tenth spots.