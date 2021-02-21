Latest TRP Ratings: Anupamaa & Imlie Retain Top 2 Spots; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Re-Enters The Chart
The latest TRP ratings for the Week 6 (February 6-February 12, 2021) are out. Star Plus' four shows are ruling the chart. While Anupamaa and Imlie have retained its top two spots, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has re-entered the BARC chart. Among channels, Star Plus and Colors TV are still ruling the chart. Take a look at the ratings of top five and popular shows.
Anupamaa, Imlie & GHKKPM
Star Plus' shows Anupamaa, Imlie and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have managed to retain their top three spots on the TRP chart. The shows have grabbed 3.8, 3.1 and 3.0 ratings, respectively.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
While Kumkum Bhagya has not yet managed to return to top 5 slot of TRP chart, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has grabbed the fourth spot. The shows have managed to get 2.1 and 2.9 TRP ratings, respectively.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which underwent major change recently, has managed to re-enter the TRP chart (at fifth spot) and has fetched 2.7 ratings.
Bigg Boss 14
The ratings of controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 has witnessed a jump. While the weekdays has garnered 1.8 ratings the weekend episodes of the show have grabbed 2.4 ratings.
Other Popular Shows
Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 have grabbed 2.3 and 2.4 TRP ratings respectively.
Colors shows Shakti, Naagin 5, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 have managed to get 1.6, 1.5, 1.7, 2.0 and 1.1 ratings respectively.
While Sony TV's Indian Idol 12 has grabbed 2.7 ratings SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has managed to get 2.0 TRP ratings.
Top 10 Channels
Star Plus, Colors TV, SAB TV, Star Utsav and Zee TV have grabbed the first five spots, while Sony TV, Sony Pal, Dangal, Colors Rishtey and Zee Anmol have occupied sixth-tenth spots.