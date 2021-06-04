Latest TRP Ratings: Anupamaa Regains 1st Spot; Indian Idol 12 Returns To Top 5

GHKKPM, Anupamaa & Imlie

Star Plus shows- Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie have managed to grab the top top three spots with 3.3, 3.2 and 2.9 TRP ratings (8464, 8098 and 7448 impressions, respectively)*.

Indian Idol 12 & TMKOC

While Indian Idol 12 has grabbed the fourth spot with 2.9 TRP ratings (7107 impressions*), Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has retained its fifth place with 2.5 ratings (6964 impressions*).

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV's popular shows Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off show Kundali Bhagya, which are still struggling to grab the top 5 spots, have managed to grab 1.3 and 1.9 TRP ratings, respectively.

Other Popular Shows

Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 2.2, 1.9, 2.3 and 1.1 TRP ratings, respectively.

Sony TV's Super Dancer Chapter 4 and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 2.6 and 0.3 TRP ratings.

Top 10 Channels

Star Plus, SAB TV, Colors TV, Sony TV and Star Utsav have grabbed the first five spots while Zee TV, Sony Pal, Star Bharat, Dangal and Colors Rishtey have occupied sixth-tenth spots.

*PS: (Impressions in 000s)