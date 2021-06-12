    For Quick Alerts
      Latest TRP Ratings: Anupamaa Remains Strong At 1st Spot; Super Dancer 4 Returns To The Chart

      The latest TRP ratings for Week 22 (May 29-June 4 2021) are out. After three weeks, Anupamaa remains strong at the top spot, while Super Dancer 4 has replaced Indian Idol 12 on the BARC chart. Among channels, Star Plus remains strong at the first place while Colors Ristey and Dangal TV have swapped their places on the chart. Take a look at top 5 shows and top 10 channels.

      GHKKPM, Anupamaa & Imlie

      GHKKPM, Anupamaa & Imlie

      Star Plus shows- Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie have retained their top three spots with 3.6, 3.1 and 3.1 TRP ratings (9273, 7842 and 7821 impressions, respectively)*.

      TMKOC & Super Dancer 4

      TMKOC & Super Dancer 4

      While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has witnessed a jump (is at the fourth place), Super Dancer 4 has managed to enter the fifth place. The shows have managed to get 2.5 and 2.7 (7009 and 6709 impressions, respectively)*.

      Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

      Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

      Zee TV's popular shows Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off show Kundali Bhagya, which are still struggling to enter the top 5 spot, have managed to grab 1.3 and 1.8 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Other Popular Shows

      Other Popular Shows

      Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 2.4, 2.2, 2.3 and 1.1 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Erica Fernandes, Nia Sharma To Shehnaaz Gill & Jennifer Winget, Here Are Top 20 Most Desirable Women On TVErica Fernandes, Nia Sharma To Shehnaaz Gill & Jennifer Winget, Here Are Top 20 Most Desirable Women On TV

      Colors shows Shakti, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni, Dance Deewane 3 and Sasural Simar Ka 2 have managed to get 1.2, 1.2 1.3, 1.6 and 0.8 ratings, respectively.

      Sidharth Shukla, Parth Samthaan To Mohsin Khan & Neil Bhatt, Here Are 20 Most Desirable Men On TVSidharth Shukla, Parth Samthaan To Mohsin Khan & Neil Bhatt, Here Are 20 Most Desirable Men On TV

      Sony TV's Indian Idol 12 and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 2.6 and 0.3 TRP ratings.

      Top 10 Channels

      Top 10 Channels

      Star Plus, SAB TV, Colors TV, Sony TV and Star Utsav have grabbed the first five spots while Zee TV, Sony Pal, Star Bharat, Colors Rishtey and Dangal have occupied sixth-tenth spots.

      *PS: (Impressions in 000s)

      Story first published: Saturday, June 12, 2021, 18:15 [IST]
      X