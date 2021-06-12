Latest TRP Ratings: Anupamaa Remains Strong At 1st Spot; Super Dancer 4 Returns To The Chart

GHKKPM, Anupamaa & Imlie

Star Plus shows- Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie have retained their top three spots with 3.6, 3.1 and 3.1 TRP ratings (9273, 7842 and 7821 impressions, respectively)*.

TMKOC & Super Dancer 4

While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has witnessed a jump (is at the fourth place), Super Dancer 4 has managed to enter the fifth place. The shows have managed to get 2.5 and 2.7 (7009 and 6709 impressions, respectively)*.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV's popular shows Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off show Kundali Bhagya, which are still struggling to enter the top 5 spot, have managed to grab 1.3 and 1.8 TRP ratings, respectively.

Other Popular Shows

Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 2.4, 2.2, 2.3 and 1.1 TRP ratings, respectively.

Colors shows Shakti, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni, Dance Deewane 3 and Sasural Simar Ka 2 have managed to get 1.2, 1.2 1.3, 1.6 and 0.8 ratings, respectively.

Sony TV's Indian Idol 12 and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 2.6 and 0.3 TRP ratings.

Top 10 Channels

Star Plus, SAB TV, Colors TV, Sony TV and Star Utsav have grabbed the first five spots while Zee TV, Sony Pal, Star Bharat, Colors Rishtey and Dangal have occupied sixth-tenth spots.



*PS: (Impressions in 000s)