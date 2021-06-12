Latest TRP Ratings: Anupamaa Remains Strong At 1st Spot; Super Dancer 4 Returns To The Chart
The latest TRP ratings for Week 22 (May 29-June 4 2021) are out. After three weeks, Anupamaa remains strong at the top spot, while Super Dancer 4 has replaced Indian Idol 12 on the BARC chart. Among channels, Star Plus remains strong at the first place while Colors Ristey and Dangal TV have swapped their places on the chart. Take a look at top 5 shows and top 10 channels.
GHKKPM, Anupamaa & Imlie
Star Plus shows- Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie have retained their top three spots with 3.6, 3.1 and 3.1 TRP ratings (9273, 7842 and 7821 impressions, respectively)*.
TMKOC & Super Dancer 4
While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has witnessed a jump (is at the fourth place), Super Dancer 4 has managed to enter the fifth place. The shows have managed to get 2.5 and 2.7 (7009 and 6709 impressions, respectively)*.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
Zee TV's popular shows Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off show Kundali Bhagya, which are still struggling to enter the top 5 spot, have managed to grab 1.3 and 1.8 TRP ratings, respectively.
Other Popular Shows
Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 2.4, 2.2, 2.3 and 1.1 TRP ratings, respectively.
Colors shows Shakti, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni, Dance Deewane 3 and Sasural Simar Ka 2 have managed to get 1.2, 1.2 1.3, 1.6 and 0.8 ratings, respectively.
Sony TV's Indian Idol 12 and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 2.6 and 0.3 TRP ratings.
Top 10 Channels
Star
Plus,
SAB
TV,
Colors
TV,
Sony
TV
and
Star
Utsav
have
grabbed
the
first
five
spots
while
Zee
TV,
Sony
Pal,
Star
Bharat,
Colors
Rishtey
and
Dangal
have
occupied
sixth-tenth
spots.
*PS: (Impressions in 000s)