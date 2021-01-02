Latest TRP Ratings: Anupamaa Rocks; Kumkum Bhagya Is Back On Top 5 Slot

Anupamaa

Anupamaa, which is a family drama- a remake of Bengali show Sreemoyee, continues to rule the TRP chart. The show has grabbed the first place with 3.5 TRP ratings.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Kumkum Bhagya is back at the fifth place, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has managed to retain its second place. The shows have managed to get 2.5 and 2.9 TRP ratings, respectively.

Imlie & GHKKPM

Star Plus' shows Imlie and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have retained their third and fourth spots with 2.9 and 2.7 TRP ratings, respectively.

Bigg Boss 14 & KBC 12

The popular reality shows Bigg Boss 14 and Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 are still struggling to make it to the top 5. Bigg Boss 14 weekdays and weekend episodes have grabbed 1.4 and 1.8 ratings, respectively; while KBC 12 has managed to get 1.3 ratings.

Other Popular Shows

Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 have grabbed 2.1, 2.1 and 2.0 TRP ratings respectively.

Colors' shows Shakti, Naagin 5, Choti Sarrdaarni and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 have managed to get 1.9, 1.4, 2.1 and 1.5 ratings respectively.

Sony TV's shows The Kapil Sharma Show and Indian Idol 12 have grabbed 1.7 and 2.5 ratings.

SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has fetched 2.3 ratings.

Top 10 Channels

Star Plus, Colors TV, SAB TV, Star Utsav and Zee TV have grabbed the first five spots, while Sony TV, Sony Pal, Dangal, Colors Rishtey and Star Bharat have occupied sixth-tenth spots.