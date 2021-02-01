Latest TRP Ratings: Anupamaa Retains Top Spot; Kumkum Bhagya Replaces Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Anupamaa, Imlie & GHKKPM

Star Plus shows Anupamaa, Imlie and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have retained their top three spots on the TRP chart. While Anupamaa has grabbed 3.7 TRP ratings, Imlie and GHKKPM have fetched 2.9 ratings each.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya is back at the fifth place, while its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has retained the fourth spot. The shows have managed to get 2.5 and 2.8 ratings, respectively.

Bigg Boss 14 & KBC 12

The popular reality shows Bigg Boss 14 and Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 Finale haven't managed to grab a place on top 5. While Bigg Boss 14 weekdays and weekend episodes have grabbed 1.8 and 2.2 ratings, respectively, KBC 12 finale has managed to get 1.3 rating.

Other Popular Shows

Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 have grabbed 2.4, 2.1 and 2.0 TRP ratings respectively.

Colors shows Shakti, Naagin 5, Choti Sarrdaarni and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 have managed to get 1.7, 1.2, 1.8 and 1.2 ratings respectively.

Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show and Indian Idol 12 have grabbed 2.0 and 2.5 ratings.

SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has managed to get 2.3 TRP ratings.

Top 10 Channels

Star Plus, Colors TV, SAB TV, Star Utsav and Zee TV have grabbed the first five spots, while Sony TV, Sony Pal, Dangal, Colors Rishtey and Zee Anmol have occupied sixth-tenth spots.