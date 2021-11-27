    For Quick Alerts
      Latest TRP Ratings: Bhagya Lakshmi Witnesses A Drop; Kundali Bhagya Retains 10th Place

      The latest TRP ratings for Week 46 (November 13-November 19, 2021) are out. There are no changes in the top 5 shows as they retain top 5 places. Kundali Bhagya too has retained its 10th place. While Bhagya Lakshmi has witnessed a drop in its position, Kumkum Bhagya's ratings have improved. There are no changes among the channels. Star Plus has retained the top channel. Take a look at top 10 shows and top 7 channels.

      Top 5 Shows

      Top 5 Shows

      Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Udaariyaan, Imlie and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have retained the first four spots. The shows have garnered 4.1, 3.1, 2.7, 2.7 and 2.6 ratings, respectively.

      Top 6-10 Shows

      Top 6-10 Shows

      Yeh Hai Chahatein has retained the sixth place with 2.1 ratings followed by Saath Nibahana Saathiya 2 (2.1), Pandya Store (2.1), Bhagya Lakshmi (2.0) and Kundali Bhagya (1.9) at seventh to tenth places, respectively.

      Bigg Boss 15 & The Big Picture

      Bigg Boss 15 & The Big Picture

      Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 has witnessed a major drop. The weekday episodes have managed to grab 0.8 ratings while the weekend episodes have fetched 1.2 ratings. Ranveer Singh's The Big Picture has managed to get 0.9 ratings.

      Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows

      Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows

      Star Plus' Vidrohi and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 0.7 and 0.8 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Colors shows Thapki Pyar Ki, Sirf Tum, Choti Sarrdaarni and Balika Vadhu 2 have managed to get 0.9, 1.7, 1.7 and 1.1 ratings.

      Other Popular Shows

      Other Popular Shows

      Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show, Bade Acche Lagthe Hai 2 and Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 have managed to get 1.3, 0.5 and 1.1 ratings.

      Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya, Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.9, 1.6, and 0.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Top 7 Channels

      Top 7 Channels

      Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.

      Story first published: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 16:17 [IST]
