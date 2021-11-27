Latest TRP Ratings: Bhagya Lakshmi Witnesses A Drop; Kundali Bhagya Retains 10th Place

Top 5 Shows

Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Udaariyaan, Imlie and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have retained the first four spots. The shows have garnered 4.1, 3.1, 2.7, 2.7 and 2.6 ratings, respectively.

Top 6-10 Shows

Yeh Hai Chahatein has retained the sixth place with 2.1 ratings followed by Saath Nibahana Saathiya 2 (2.1), Pandya Store (2.1), Bhagya Lakshmi (2.0) and Kundali Bhagya (1.9) at seventh to tenth places, respectively.

Bigg Boss 15 & The Big Picture

Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 has witnessed a major drop. The weekday episodes have managed to grab 0.8 ratings while the weekend episodes have fetched 1.2 ratings. Ranveer Singh's The Big Picture has managed to get 0.9 ratings.

Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows

Star Plus' Vidrohi and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 0.7 and 0.8 TRP ratings, respectively.

Colors shows Thapki Pyar Ki, Sirf Tum, Choti Sarrdaarni and Balika Vadhu 2 have managed to get 0.9, 1.7, 1.7 and 1.1 ratings.

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Goes Off-Air: Shivangi Khedkar Aka Pallavi Pens Emotional Note; Thanks Fandom

Other Popular Shows

Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show, Bade Acche Lagthe Hai 2 and Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 have managed to get 1.3, 0.5 and 1.1 ratings.



Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya, Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.9, 1.6, and 0.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

Kumkum Bhagya: Prachi Aka Mugdha Chaphekar Talks About LEAP; Reveals Major TWIST!

Top 7 Channels

Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.