Latest TRP Ratings: Bhagya Lakshmi Witnesses A Drop; Kundali Bhagya Retains 10th Place
The latest TRP ratings for Week 46 (November 13-November 19, 2021) are out. There are no changes in the top 5 shows as they retain top 5 places. Kundali Bhagya too has retained its 10th place. While Bhagya Lakshmi has witnessed a drop in its position, Kumkum Bhagya's ratings have improved. There are no changes among the channels. Star Plus has retained the top channel. Take a look at top 10 shows and top 7 channels.
Top 5 Shows
Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Udaariyaan, Imlie and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have retained the first four spots. The shows have garnered 4.1, 3.1, 2.7, 2.7 and 2.6 ratings, respectively.
Top 6-10 Shows
Yeh Hai Chahatein has retained the sixth place with 2.1 ratings followed by Saath Nibahana Saathiya 2 (2.1), Pandya Store (2.1), Bhagya Lakshmi (2.0) and Kundali Bhagya (1.9) at seventh to tenth places, respectively.
Bigg Boss 15 & The Big Picture
Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 has witnessed a major drop. The weekday episodes have managed to grab 0.8 ratings while the weekend episodes have fetched 1.2 ratings. Ranveer Singh's The Big Picture has managed to get 0.9 ratings.
Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows
Star Plus' Vidrohi and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 0.7 and 0.8 TRP ratings, respectively.
Colors shows Thapki Pyar Ki, Sirf Tum, Choti Sarrdaarni and Balika Vadhu 2 have managed to get 0.9, 1.7, 1.7 and 1.1 ratings.
Other Popular Shows
Sony
TV's
The
Kapil
Sharma
Show,
Bade
Acche
Lagthe
Hai
2
and
Kaun
Banega
Crorepati
13
have
managed
to
get
1.3,
0.5
and
1.1
ratings.
Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya, Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.9, 1.6, and 0.3 TRP ratings, respectively.
Top 7 Channels
Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.