      Latest TRP Ratings: Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale Replaces Kundali Bhagya On The Chart

      The latest TRP ratings for the Week 8 (February 20-February 26, 2021) are out. While Star Plus' shows Anupamaa and Imlie have retained their top two spots, Bigg Boss 14 grand finale made a surprise entry on the chart. Kundali Bhagya is out of top 5 slot. Among channels, Star Plus and Colors TV have retained their top two spots, while Star Utsav has witnessed a jump. Take a look at the ratings of top five and popular shows.

      Anupamaa, Imlie & GHKKPM

      Star Plus' shows Anupamaa and Imlie have managed to retain their top two spots on the TRP chart, while Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has dropped to the fourth place. The shows have grabbed 3.9, 3.2 and 3.1 ratings, respectively.

      Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale Replaces Kundali Bhagya

      Bigg Boss 14 was struggling to enter the TRP chart. The show's grand finale finally made surprise entry at the third place, replacing popular show Kundali Bhagya. The finale episode has grabbed 2.7 ratings.

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

      Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to retain its fifth spot. Rajan Shahi's show has garnered 2.9 ratings.

      Other Popular Shows

      Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 have grabbed 2.6 and 2.4 TRP ratings respectively.

      Colors shows Shakti, Kuch Toh Hai, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 have managed to get 1.6, 1.4, 1.7, 1.8 and 1.1 ratings respectively.

      While Sony TV's Indian Idol 12 has grabbed 2.7 ratings SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has managed to get 2.1 TRP ratings.

      Top 10 Channels

      Star Plus, Colors TV, Star Utsav, SAB TV and Zee TV have grabbed the first five spots, while Sony TV, Sony Pal, Dangal, Zee Anmol and Colors Rishtey have occupied sixth-tenth spots.

      Story first published: Sunday, March 7, 2021, 10:30 [IST]
      X