Latest TRP Ratings: Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale Replaces Kundali Bhagya On The Chart

Anupamaa, Imlie & GHKKPM

Star Plus' shows Anupamaa and Imlie have managed to retain their top two spots on the TRP chart, while Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has dropped to the fourth place. The shows have grabbed 3.9, 3.2 and 3.1 ratings, respectively.

Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale Replaces Kundali Bhagya

Bigg Boss 14 was struggling to enter the TRP chart. The show's grand finale finally made surprise entry at the third place, replacing popular show Kundali Bhagya. The finale episode has grabbed 2.7 ratings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to retain its fifth spot. Rajan Shahi's show has garnered 2.9 ratings.

Other Popular Shows

Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 have grabbed 2.6 and 2.4 TRP ratings respectively.

Colors shows Shakti, Kuch Toh Hai, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 have managed to get 1.6, 1.4, 1.7, 1.8 and 1.1 ratings respectively.

While Sony TV's Indian Idol 12 has grabbed 2.7 ratings SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has managed to get 2.1 TRP ratings.

Top 10 Channels

Star Plus, Colors TV, Star Utsav, SAB TV and Zee TV have grabbed the first five spots, while Sony TV, Sony Pal, Dangal, Zee Anmol and Colors Rishtey have occupied sixth-tenth spots.