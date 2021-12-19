Latest TRP Ratings: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Back At 2nd Spot; Kumkum Bhagya Pushes Yeh Hai Chahatein Down
The latest TRP ratings for Week 49 (December 4-December 10, 2021) are out. While Anupamaa has retained top spot, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is back on second spot on the BARC chart. Kumkum Bhagya has witnessed a major jump, Choti Sarrdaarni has been replaced by Pandya Store at the 10th place. There are no changes among top 7 shows. Take a look at top 10 shows and top 7 channels.
Top 5 shows
Anupamaa has topped the TRP chart followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin at the second place, Udaariyaan at the third place, Imlie at the fourth place and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai at the fifth places with 4.4, 3.1, 2.9, 2.8 and 2.7 ratings, respectively.
Top 6-10 Shows: Kumkum Bhagya, YHC and Pandya Store
At the sixth place is Kumkum Bhagya, which has fetched with 2.5 ratings followed by Yeh Hai Chahatein (2.5), Saath Nibaahana Saathiya 2 (2.4), Kundali Bhagya (2.0) and Pandya Store (1.9) at seventh to tenth places, respectively.
Bigg Boss 15 & The Big Picture
Salman Khan hosted controversial reality shows Bigg Boss 15 has witnessed a major drop. The weekday episodes have managed to grab 0.8 ratings while the weekend episodes have fetched 1.3 ratings. Ranveer Singh's The Big Picture has retained its ratings (0.8 ratings).
Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows
Star Plus' Vidrohi has grabbed 0.7 ratings.
Colors shows Thapki Pyar Ki, Choti Sarrdaarni, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2 and Balika Vadhu 2 have managed to get 0.9, 1.8, 1.6, 1.6 and 1.2 ratings.
Other Popular Shows
Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show, Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 and Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 have managed to get 1.3, 0.7 and 1.2 ratings.
Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi, Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.8, 1.9 and 0.4 TRP ratings, respectively.
Top 7 Channels
Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.