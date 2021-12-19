Latest TRP Ratings: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Back At 2nd Spot; Kumkum Bhagya Pushes Yeh Hai Chahatein Down

Top 5 shows

Anupamaa has topped the TRP chart followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin at the second place, Udaariyaan at the third place, Imlie at the fourth place and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai at the fifth places with 4.4, 3.1, 2.9, 2.8 and 2.7 ratings, respectively.

Top 6-10 Shows: Kumkum Bhagya, YHC and Pandya Store

At the sixth place is Kumkum Bhagya, which has fetched with 2.5 ratings followed by Yeh Hai Chahatein (2.5), Saath Nibaahana Saathiya 2 (2.4), Kundali Bhagya (2.0) and Pandya Store (1.9) at seventh to tenth places, respectively.

Bigg Boss 15 & The Big Picture

Salman Khan hosted controversial reality shows Bigg Boss 15 has witnessed a major drop. The weekday episodes have managed to grab 0.8 ratings while the weekend episodes have fetched 1.3 ratings. Ranveer Singh's The Big Picture has retained its ratings (0.8 ratings).

Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows

Star Plus' Vidrohi has grabbed 0.7 ratings.

Colors shows Thapki Pyar Ki, Choti Sarrdaarni, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2 and Balika Vadhu 2 have managed to get 0.9, 1.8, 1.6, 1.6 and 1.2 ratings.

Other Popular Shows

Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show, Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 and Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 have managed to get 1.3, 0.7 and 1.2 ratings.

Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi, Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.8, 1.9 and 0.4 TRP ratings, respectively.

Top 7 Channels

Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.