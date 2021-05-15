Latest TRP Ratings: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Beats Anupamaa To Grab First Place; Taarak Mehta In Top 5

GHKKPM, Anupamaa & Imlie

Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has grabbed the first spot with 3.4 TRP ratings, while Anupamaa and Imlie have managed to occupy the second and the third spots with 3.0 TRP ratings (8754, 7691 and 7486 impressions, respectively)*.

TMKOC & SNS 2

While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has managed to return to the fourth spot, Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 has managed to retain its fifth spot with 2.3 and 2.2 ratings (6247 and 5798 impressions)*, respectively.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV's popular shows Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off show Kundali Bhagya have managed to grab 1.5 and 1.9 TRP ratings, respectively.

Other Popular Shows

Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 2.2, 1.9 and 0.9 TRP ratings, respectively.

Colors shows Shakti, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni and Dance Deewane 3 have managed to get 1.1, 1,1, 1.4 and 1.7 ratings, respectively.

Sony TV's Indian Idol 12, Super Dancer Chapter 4 and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get have got 2.0, 2.1 and 0.3 TRP ratings.

Top 10 Channels

Star Plus, SAB TV, Colors TV, Sony TV and Star Utsav have grabbed the first five spots while Zee TV, Sony Pal, Star Bharat, Colors Rishtey and Dangal have occupied sixth-tenth spots.

*PS: (Impressions in 000s)