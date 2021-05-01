Latest TRP Ratings: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Grabs 2nd Spot; Imlie Witnesses A Drop

Anupamaa & GHKKPM

While Anupamaa has retained its first place with TRP ratings, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has grabbed the second place with 3.0 and 2.9 ratings (7836 and 7388 impressions)*.

Imlie, Super Dancer Chapter 4 & YRKKH

While Imlie has dropped to the third place, Super Dancer Chapter 4 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have retained the fourth and fifth places with 2.7, 2.3 and 2.2 TRP ratings (6994, 5718 and 5710 impressions)*, respectively.

Also Read: Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka Actor Vikram Singh Chauhan Ties The Knot With Girlfriend Sneha Shkukla (PICS)

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

Both Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off show Kundali Bhagya are still struggling to return to Top 5 spots. The shows have however, managed to grab 1.5 and 2.0 TRP ratings, respectively.

Other Popular Shows

Star Plus' Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 2.1, 1.9 and 0.9 TRP ratings, respectively.

Also Read: Goa Lockdown Won't Affect TV Shoots; Show Makers Are Not Thinking Of Returning Anytime Soon

Colors shows Shakti, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni and Dance Deewane 3 have managed to get 1.1, 1.1, 1.3 and 1.6 ratings, respectively.

While SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has fetched 1.8 ratings and Sony TV's Indian Idol 12 has got 2.0 ratings, &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has managed to get 0.3 TRP ratings.

Top 10 Channels

Star Plus, SAB TV, Colors TV, Sony TV and Star Utsav have grabbed the first five spots while Zee TV, Sony Pal, Star Bharat, Dangal and Colors Rishtey have occupied sixth-tenth spots.

*PS: (Impressions in 000s)