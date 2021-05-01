    For Quick Alerts
      Latest TRP Ratings: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Grabs 2nd Spot; Imlie Witnesses A Drop

      The latest TRP ratings for Week 16 (April 17-April 23 2021) are out. Anupamaa continue to rule the TRP chart. While Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has grabbed the second spot, Imlie has witnessed a drop. Among channels, Star Plus has retained the first spot, Colors TV is back to the third spot. Take a look at top 5 shows and top 10 channels.

      Anupamaa & GHKKPM

      Anupamaa & GHKKPM

      While Anupamaa has retained its first place with TRP ratings, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has grabbed the second place with 3.0 and 2.9 ratings (7836 and 7388 impressions)*.

      Imlie, Super Dancer Chapter 4 & YRKKH

      Imlie, Super Dancer Chapter 4 & YRKKH

      While Imlie has dropped to the third place, Super Dancer Chapter 4 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have retained the fourth and fifth places with 2.7, 2.3 and 2.2 TRP ratings (6994, 5718 and 5710 impressions)*, respectively.

      Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

      Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

      Both Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off show Kundali Bhagya are still struggling to return to Top 5 spots. The shows have however, managed to grab 1.5 and 2.0 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Other Popular Shows

      Other Popular Shows

      Star Plus' Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 2.1, 1.9 and 0.9 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Colors shows Shakti, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni and Dance Deewane 3 have managed to get 1.1, 1.1, 1.3 and 1.6 ratings, respectively.

      While SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has fetched 1.8 ratings and Sony TV's Indian Idol 12 has got 2.0 ratings, &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has managed to get 0.3 TRP ratings.

      Top 10 Channels

      Top 10 Channels

      Star Plus, SAB TV, Colors TV, Sony TV and Star Utsav have grabbed the first five spots while Zee TV, Sony Pal, Star Bharat, Dangal and Colors Rishtey have occupied sixth-tenth spots.

      *PS: (Impressions in 000s)

      Story first published: Sunday, May 2, 2021, 8:45 [IST]
