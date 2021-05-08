Latest TRP Ratings: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Retains 2nd Spot; Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Returns To Top 5

Anupamaa, GHKKPM & Imlie

Star Plus' Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie have retained their first three places. The shows have managed to grab 3.0, 2.9 and 2.7 ratings (7705, 7655 and 7024 impressions)*, respectively.

YRKKH & SNS 2

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has jumped to the fourth place, Saath Nibhanaa Saathiya 2 has returned to the fifth spots. The shows have managed to fetch 2.1 and 2.0 ratings (5467 and 5356 impressions)*, respectively.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya & Other Celebs Leave For Cape Town

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV's popular shows Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off show Kundali Bhagya are still out of Top 5 spot. The shows have however, managed to grab 1.4 and 2.0 TRP ratings, respectively.

Other Popular Shows

Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 1.8 and 0.9 TRP ratings, respectively.

Colors shows Shakti, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni and Dance Deewane 3 have managed to get 1.1, 1.0, 1.4 and 1.8 ratings, respectively.

Also Read: TV Producers Forced To Wrap Up & Return To Mumbai As Goa Government Cancels Permission For Shoots

While SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has fetched 1.8 ratings and Sony TV's Indian Idol 12 and Super Dancer Chapter 4 have got 2.0 and 2.1 ratings, &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has managed to get TRP ratings.

Top 10 Channels

Star Plus, SAB TV, Colors TV, Sony TV and Star Utsav have grabbed the first five spots while Zee TV, Sony Pal, Star Bharat, Colors Rishtey and Dangal have occupied sixth-tenth spots.

*PS: (Impressions in 000s)