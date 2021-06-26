    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Latest TRP Ratings: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Retains 2nd Spot; Taarak Mehta Witnesses A Jump

      By
      |

      The latest TRP ratings for Week 24 (June 12-June 18 2021) are out. There are no major changes this week. While Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin remain strong at the top two spots, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has witnessed a jump. Among channels, Star Plus remains strong at the first place. Take a look at top 5 shows and top 7 channels.

      GHKKPM, Anupamaa & TMKOC

      GHKKPM, Anupamaa & TMKOC

      Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have retained their top two spots with 3.7 and 3.0 ratings while Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has grabbed the third place with 2.8 TRP ratings.

      Imlie & Super Dancer 4

      Imlie & Super Dancer 4

      While Imlie has retained its fourth spot, Super Dancer Chapter 4 has dropped to the fifth place. The shows have managed to get 2.7 and 2.4 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya & YRKKH

      Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya & YRKKH

      Zee TV's popular shows Kumkum Bhagya, its spin-off show Kundali Bhagya and Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are still struggling to enter the top 5 spot, have managed to grab 1.4, 1.8 and 2.2 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Other Popular Shows

      Other Popular Shows

      Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 2.3, 2.1 and 1.0 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha SPOILER: Makers To Revive Charmi's Role; Naamkaran's Aditi Rathore To Replace KritikaAapki Nazron Ne Samjha SPOILER: Makers To Revive Charmi's Role; Naamkaran's Aditi Rathore To Replace Kritika

      Colors shows Shakti, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni, Dance Deewane 3 and Sasural Simar Ka 2 have managed to get 1.2, 1.1, 1.3, 1.8 and 1.1 ratings, respectively.

      Barrister Babu Team Bids Farewell To Aurra Bhatnagar Aka Bondita In A Cute Way; Netizens Say They'll Miss HerBarrister Babu Team Bids Farewell To Aurra Bhatnagar Aka Bondita In A Cute Way; Netizens Say They'll Miss Her

      Sony TV's Indian Idol 12 and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 2.4 and 0.4 TRP ratings.

      Top 7 Channels

      Top 7 Channels

      Star Plus has retained the top spot. Sab TV, Colors TV, Sony TV, Zee TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag second to seventh places, respectively.

      Comments
      Story first published: Saturday, June 26, 2021, 16:56 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 26, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X