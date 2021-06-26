Latest TRP Ratings: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Retains 2nd Spot; Taarak Mehta Witnesses A Jump

GHKKPM, Anupamaa & TMKOC

Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have retained their top two spots with 3.7 and 3.0 ratings while Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has grabbed the third place with 2.8 TRP ratings.

Imlie & Super Dancer 4

While Imlie has retained its fourth spot, Super Dancer Chapter 4 has dropped to the fifth place. The shows have managed to get 2.7 and 2.4 TRP ratings, respectively.

Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya & YRKKH

Zee TV's popular shows Kumkum Bhagya, its spin-off show Kundali Bhagya and Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are still struggling to enter the top 5 spot, have managed to grab 1.4, 1.8 and 2.2 TRP ratings, respectively.

Other Popular Shows

Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 2.3, 2.1 and 1.0 TRP ratings, respectively.

Colors shows Shakti, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni, Dance Deewane 3 and Sasural Simar Ka 2 have managed to get 1.2, 1.1, 1.3, 1.8 and 1.1 ratings, respectively.

Sony TV's Indian Idol 12 and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 2.4 and 0.4 TRP ratings.

Top 7 Channels

Star Plus has retained the top spot. Sab TV, Colors TV, Sony TV, Zee TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag second to seventh places, respectively.