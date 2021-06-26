Latest TRP Ratings: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Retains 2nd Spot; Taarak Mehta Witnesses A Jump
The latest TRP ratings for Week 24 (June 12-June 18 2021) are out. There are no major changes this week. While Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin remain strong at the top two spots, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has witnessed a jump. Among channels, Star Plus remains strong at the first place. Take a look at top 5 shows and top 7 channels.
GHKKPM, Anupamaa & TMKOC
Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have retained their top two spots with 3.7 and 3.0 ratings while Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has grabbed the third place with 2.8 TRP ratings.
Imlie & Super Dancer 4
While Imlie has retained its fourth spot, Super Dancer Chapter 4 has dropped to the fifth place. The shows have managed to get 2.7 and 2.4 TRP ratings, respectively.
Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya & YRKKH
Zee TV's popular shows Kumkum Bhagya, its spin-off show Kundali Bhagya and Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are still struggling to enter the top 5 spot, have managed to grab 1.4, 1.8 and 2.2 TRP ratings, respectively.
Other Popular Shows
Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 2.3, 2.1 and 1.0 TRP ratings, respectively.
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha SPOILER: Makers To Revive Charmi's Role; Naamkaran's Aditi Rathore To Replace Kritika
Colors shows Shakti, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni, Dance Deewane 3 and Sasural Simar Ka 2 have managed to get 1.2, 1.1, 1.3, 1.8 and 1.1 ratings, respectively.
Barrister Babu Team Bids Farewell To Aurra Bhatnagar Aka Bondita In A Cute Way; Netizens Say They'll Miss Her
Sony TV's Indian Idol 12 and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 2.4 and 0.4 TRP ratings.
Top 7 Channels
Star Plus has retained the top spot. Sab TV, Colors TV, Sony TV, Zee TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag second to seventh places, respectively.