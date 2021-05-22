Latest TRP Ratings: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Retains Top Spot; Indian Idol 12 Re-Enters

GHKKPM, Anupamaa & Imlie

Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa and Imlie have managed to occupy the first three spots with 3.3, 3.2 and 3.1 (8412, 8166 and 7899 impressions, respectively)*.

TMKOC & Indian Idol 12

While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has retained the fourth spot, Indian Idol 12 has managed occupy the fifth spot with 2.5 and 2.6 ratings (6763 and 6429 impressions)*, respectively.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV's popular shows Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off show Kundali Bhagya have managed to grab 1.4 and 1.9 TRP ratings, respectively.

Other Popular Shows

Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Saath Nibhana Saathiya and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 2.3, 1.9, 2.4 and 1.0 TRP ratings, respectively.

Colors shows Shakti, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni, Dance Deewane 3 and Sasural Simar Ka 2 have managed to get 1.2, 1.2, 1.4, 1.7 and 0.6 ratings, respectively.

Sony TV's Super Dancer Chapter 4 and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get have got 2.6 and 0.3 TRP ratings.

Top 10 Channels

Star Plus, SAB TV, Colors TV, Sony TV and Star Utsav have grabbed the first five spots while Zee TV, Sony Pal, Star Bharat, Colors Rishtey and Dangal have occupied sixth-tenth spots.

*PS: (Impressions in 000s)