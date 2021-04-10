Latest TRP Ratings: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Returns; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Witnesses A Major Drop

Anupamaa & Imlie

While Anupamaa has grabbed the first spot with 3.9 TRP ratings, Imlie has retained the second spot with 2.8 ratings.

GHKPM, SNS 2 & YRKKH

While Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has managed to occupy the third spot with 2.7 TRP ratings, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to return to the chart (at the fourth place) followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai at the fifth spot with 2.7 and 2.6 ratings, respectively.

Kumkum Bhagya Kundali Bhagya

Both Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off show Kundali Bhagya are out of Top 5 spots. The shows have however, managed to grab 1.8 and 2.6 TRP ratings, respectively.

Other Popular Shows

Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 2.5 and 1.1 TRP ratings, respectively.

Colors shows Shakti, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni and Dance Deewane 3 have managed to get 1.5, 1.6, 1.6 and 1.5 ratings, respectively.

While Sony TV's Indian Idol 12 has grabbed ratings, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has managed to get 2.3, 1.9 and 0.5 TRP ratings, respectively.

Top 10 Channels

Star Plus, SAB TV, Colors TV, Sony TV and Star Utsav have grabbed the first five spots while Zee TV, Sony Pal, Dangal, Colors Rishtey and Zee Anmol have occupied sixth-tenth spots.