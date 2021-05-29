Latest TRP Ratings: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Stays Strong At Top Spot; Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Re-Enters

GHKKPM, Anupamaa & Imlie

Star Plus' shows- Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa and Imlie have retained their top three spots with 3.3, 3.2 and 3.2 TRP ratings (8390, 8371 and 8043 impressions, respectively)*.

SNS 2 & TMKOC

While Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 has grabbed the fourth spot with 2.5 TRP ratings (6402 impressions*), Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has dropped to the fifth place with 2.3 ratings (6165 impressions*).

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV's popular shows Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off show Kundali Bhagya have managed to grab 1.4 and 1.9 TRP ratings, respectively.

Other Popular Shows

Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Saath Nibhana Saathiya and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 2.2, 1.9, 2.5 and 1.1 TRP ratings, respectively.

Colors shows Shakti, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni, Dance Deewane 3 and Sasural Simar Ka 2 have managed to get 1.2, 1.2, 1.3, 1.9 and 0.7 ratings, respectively.

Top 10 Channels

Sony TV's Indian Idol 12, Super Dancer Chapter 4 and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get have got 2.3, 2.4 and 0.3 TRP ratings.

Star Plus, SAB TV, Colors TV, Star Utsav and Sony TV have grabbed the first five spots while Zee TV, Sony Pal, Star Bharat, Colors Rishtey and Dangal have occupied sixth-tenth spots.

*PS: (Impressions in 000s)