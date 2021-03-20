Latest TRP Ratings: Imlie Bags Second Spot; Kundali Bhagya Replaces Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2
The latest TRP ratings for the Week 10 (March 6-March 12, 2021) are out. While Anupamaa remains strong at the first place, Imlie and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin swap their places. Kundali Bhagya is back on the TRP chart. Among channels, Star Plus, SAB TV and Colors TV have retained their top three places. Take a look at the top five shows and top 10 channels.
Anupamaa, Imlie & GHKKPM
While Anupamaa has managed to stay on top slot with ratings, Imlie and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have grabbed the second and the third places with 3.6, 3.1 and 3.0 TRP ratings, respectively.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to retain the fourth spot. Rajan Shahi's popular show has managed to get 2.7 ratings.
Kumkum Bhayga & Kundali Bhagya
While Kumkum Bhagya is still struggling to return to top 5 slot, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has managed to occupy the fifth place. The Zee TV's shows have managed to garner 1.9 and 2.6 ratings, respectively.
Other Popular Shows
Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein has grabbed 2.3 TRP ratings.
Colors shows Shakti, Kuch Toh Hai, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 have managed to get 1.5, 1.2, 1.6, 1.7 and 1.0 ratings respectively.
While Sony TV's Indian Idol 12 has grabbed ratings SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has managed to get 2.7 and 2.4 TRP ratings.
Also Read: Rimi Sen Reveals She Did Bigg Boss For Money & The Makers Paid Her Rs 2.25 Crore For 49 Days
Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohena Singh: I Am Not Sure Whether I Would Ever Like To Return To TV