Latest TRP Ratings: Imlie Bags Second Spot; Kundali Bhagya Replaces Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

Anupamaa, Imlie & GHKKPM

While Anupamaa has managed to stay on top slot with ratings, Imlie and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have grabbed the second and the third places with 3.6, 3.1 and 3.0 TRP ratings, respectively.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to retain the fourth spot. Rajan Shahi's popular show has managed to get 2.7 ratings.

Kumkum Bhayga & Kundali Bhagya

While Kumkum Bhagya is still struggling to return to top 5 slot, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has managed to occupy the fifth place. The Zee TV's shows have managed to garner 1.9 and 2.6 ratings, respectively.

Other Popular Shows

Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein has grabbed 2.3 TRP ratings.

Colors shows Shakti, Kuch Toh Hai, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 have managed to get 1.5, 1.2, 1.6, 1.7 and 1.0 ratings respectively.

While Sony TV's Indian Idol 12 has grabbed ratings SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has managed to get 2.7 and 2.4 TRP ratings.