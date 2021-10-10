Latest TRP Ratings: Imlie Pushes Udaariyaan Down; Super Dancer 4 Witnesses A Jump
The latest TRP ratings for Week 39 (September 25-October 1, 2021) are out. While Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have retained the top two places, Imlie is back on the third spot. Udaariyaan has witnessed a drop on the BARC chart. While Yeh Hai Chahatein's ratings remain the same, Super Dancer 4 has witnessed a jump. There are no changes in top 7 channels. Take a look at top 10 shows and top 7 channels.
Top 5 Shows
While Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have retained top two slots, Imlie has pushed Udaariyaan to the fourth place. Yeh Hai Chahatein is at the fifth place. The shows have garnered 4.2, 3.2, 2.8, 2.6 and 2.5 ratings, respectively.
Top 6-10 Shows: YRKKH, Super Dancer 4 & KKK 11 Finale
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (2.5) has jumped to the sixth spot followed by Saath Nibhana Saathiya (2.2), Super Dancer Chapter 4 (2.2), Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Finale (2.1) and Pandya Store (2.1) at the seventh to tenth places, respectively.
Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows
Star Plus' Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 0.6 and 1.0 TRP ratings, respectively.
Colors shows Shakti, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni, Sasural Simar Ka 2 and Dance Deewane 3 have managed to get 0.4, 1.2, 1.5, 1.2 and 1.4 ratings.
Other Popular Shows
Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.6, 1.9, 1.5 and 0.3 TRP ratings, respectively.
Top 7 Channels
Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three channels. Other channels like Sony TV, Zee TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.