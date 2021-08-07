Latest TRP Ratings: Indian Idol 12 retains 4th Place; Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Witnesses A Jump

Anupamaa, GHKKPM & Imlie

Star Plus shows- Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie have occupied the top three places with 4.0, 3.3 and 2.9 TRP ratings, respectively.

Indian Idol 12 & Yeh Hai Chahatein

Sony TV's Indian Idol 12 has grabbed the fourth place followed by Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein at the fifth place with 2.7 and 2.6 TRP ratings, respectively.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Kundali Bhagya & YRKKH (Top 6-10)

At sixth place is Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 (2.5), followed by Super Dancer 4 (2.5), Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (2.4), Kundali Bhagya (2.4) and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (2.2) at seventh to tenth places, respectively.

Other Popular Shows

Star Plus' Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani (last episode) and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 2.1, 0.8, 1.0 and 1.1 TRP ratings, respectively.

While Colors shows Shakti and Barrister Babu have managed to get 1.1 and 1.3 ratings, respectively, other shows Udaariyaan, Choti Sarrdaarni, Dance Deewane 3 and Sasural Simar Ka 2 have managed to get 1.7 ratings (each).

Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.7 and 0.4 TRP ratings, respectively.

Top 7 channels

Star Plus has retained top slot, Colors TV is back at the second place followed by SAB TV at the third place. Sony TV, Zee TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.